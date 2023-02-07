X
Canton launches SMS notification system

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Receive SMS notifications from Canton through the city’s new SMS notification system.

Information includes event notices, road closures, park updates and changes in collection site hours about the city.

Canton can send notifications via text message, email, pager or voicemail based on contact preferences.

Select your language preference.

Sign up at public.alertsense.com/SignUp/?RegionId=2011.

To subscribe to SMS text messages only, text your zip code to 38276.

Mobile apps are available from the sign-up link above.

These notifications are provided free, but standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.

Note that this notification system is not intended to be used for emergency alerts.

For those emergency notifications, sign up for Cherokee County’s CodeRED system at cherokeega-ema.org/codered.

Carolyn Cunningham
