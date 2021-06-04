ajc logo
Canton kicks off farmers market Saturday in Brown Park

The 2021 Canton Farmers Market kicks off Saturday, June 5 at Brown Park and runs through Oct. 16. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

An annual summer staple, the Canton Farmers Market, is back in business this weekend, according to a press release. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 16 at Brown Park, 251 E Marietta Street, Canton.

The farmers market promotes local farmers and local artisans. All produce is Georgia grown and most is organic. All of the artists hand make their items. There will be cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities and music.

Organizers are also looking for community ambassadors to assist with the set up, running and break down of the Canton Farmer’s Market during the 2021 season.

Information: https://signup.com/go/TuSXqUW

