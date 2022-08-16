BreakingNews
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9 billion in loan debt cancellation
Canton keeps tax rate at city’s lowest

Canton officials are keeping the city's tax rate at the lowest in the city's history at 5.4 mills. (Courtesy of Canton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
55 minutes ago

Canton city officials are keeping the tax rate at 5.4 mills, the lowest in the city’s history, according to Mayor Bill Grant in a statement.

With the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the 2023 budget includes up to a 20% increase in employee benefits and an increase in the minimum starting wage to $20 per hour for the city’s hourly employees.

Among the capital projects to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023 are:

  • sidearm enhancements for the Canton Police Department.
  • the Etowah River Trail System Westward Connector (Heritage Park to Boling Park).
  • water pollution control plant expansion.
  • flocculator replacement and intake screen projects at the Bobby Bishop Water Treatment Plant.
  • an automated meter infrastructural enhancement program.
  • a booster pump station at Canton-Cherokee Industrial Park.

For more information, visit conta.cc/3Q8kILW.

Carolyn Cunningham
