Canton keeps tax rate at city’s lowest

Canton city officials are keeping the tax rate at 5.4 mills, the lowest in the city’s history, according to Mayor Bill Grant in a statement.
With the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the 2023 budget includes up to a 20% increase in employee benefits and an increase in the minimum starting wage to $20 per hour for the city’s hourly employees.
Among the capital projects to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023 are:
- sidearm enhancements for the Canton Police Department.
- the Etowah River Trail System Westward Connector (Heritage Park to Boling Park).
- water pollution control plant expansion.
- flocculator replacement and intake screen projects at the Bobby Bishop Water Treatment Plant.
- an automated meter infrastructural enhancement program.
- a booster pump station at Canton-Cherokee Industrial Park.
For more information, visit conta.cc/3Q8kILW.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest