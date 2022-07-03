ajc logo
Canton hosts public input open house on July 7

On July 7, a public input open house on the Transportation Master Plan will be held by Canton city officials. (Courtesy of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Commenters are invited to Canton’s public input open house on the transportation master plan.

The meeting will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 7 at the City Hall Auditorium, 110 Academy St., Canton.

Input is being sought on what projects the city should take on in the coming years.

The public is invited to provide feedback, ask questions and get answers - all in person.

Canton city officials recently launched an interactive presentation to learn more about the current transportation status of the city, completed transportation projects and ideas for the city’s future plans.

At the open house, attendees can take a survey and pinpoint on a city map their areas of transportation concern, suggestions and any areas they think are working well in regards to transportation.

They also can meet with city officials and other stakeholders to provide feedback and talk through ideas.

For information, visit bit.ly/3yiWkAG.

Carolyn Cunningham
