Canton Farmers Market open on Saturdays

The Canton Farmers Market will continue from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through mid-October.
The open-air market is in Brown Park, 251 E. Marietta St., Canton.
Among the features are farm-fresh produce, baked goods, food specialty items, fresh flowers and other food-related items.
The goals of the Canton Farmers Market are to:
- support the development of the local agricultural economy.
- provide a place for farmers and growers to sell their goods directly to consumers.
- help local businesses which sell food, farm, garden and kitchen-related products that make use of locally grown ingredients.
- provide a place for alternative shopping.
- bring together people from all walks of life from throughout the community.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the Canton Farmers Market Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfCanton.
