Canton Farmers Market open on Saturdays

Through mid-October, the Canton Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Through mid-October, the Canton Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Canton Farmers Market will continue from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through mid-October.

The open-air market is in Brown Park, 251 E. Marietta St., Canton.

Among the features are farm-fresh produce, baked goods, food specialty items, fresh flowers and other food-related items.

The goals of the Canton Farmers Market are to:

  • support the development of the local agricultural economy.
  • provide a place for farmers and growers to sell their goods directly to consumers.
  • help local businesses which sell food, farm, garden and kitchen-related products that make use of locally grown ingredients.
  • provide a place for alternative shopping.
  • bring together people from all walks of life from throughout the community.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Canton Farmers Market Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfCanton.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
