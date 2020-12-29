Canton developers amend plans, propose apartments

Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners LLC’s Academy & Main proposal would consist of 250 apartments and a parking deck at 115 Academy St. The project would require amending a master plan that currently includes an existing Panera Bread restaurant and two office/retail buildings. Information: https://bit.ly/3pa6P1W

Separately, Core Property Capital plans a 168-unit apartment complex at 136 Prominence Point Parkway. A master plan amendment seeks to convert property approved for retail use to residential use. Information: https://bit.ly/34PtTvp