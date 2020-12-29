X

Canton developers amend plans, propose apartments

A Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners LLC proposal for the Academy & Main project would bring 250 apartments and a parking deck to 115 Academy St. in Canton.
Credit: City of Canton

Cherokee County | 6 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Canton City Council announced it will hold public hearings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, on two developers’ plans to build more than 400 apartment units.

Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners LLC’s Academy & Main proposal would consist of 250 apartments and a parking deck at 115 Academy St. The project would require amending a master plan that currently includes an existing Panera Bread restaurant and two office/retail buildings. Information: https://bit.ly/3pa6P1W

Separately, Core Property Capital plans a 168-unit apartment complex at 136 Prominence Point Parkway. A master plan amendment seeks to convert property approved for retail use to residential use. Information: https://bit.ly/34PtTvp

Both projects also seek conditional use permits. Comments also can be submitted by email to comments@cantonga.gov. Information: https://bit.ly/3aJtHl9

