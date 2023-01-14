ajc logo
Canton court holds Amnesty Month during January

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

The city of Canton Municipal Court is holding its Amnesty Month until 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

“This is an opportunity for individuals to clear up a municipal record and start the new year with a clean slate,” said Judge Thomas Roach Jr.

“The last few years have left a lot of people in very difficult financial straits as the pandemic and the economy have taken a toll on us all. Unfortunately, incurring a fine because of a criminal citation makes matters worse,” Roach added.

Letters were mailed to all defendants with open cases under the court, explaining the next steps for participating in Amnesty Month.

Payments can be made in person at the Canton Municipal Court, 151 Elizabeth St., Canton, GA 30114 or by phone at 770-704-1546.

Municipal Court Services are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and also can be reached at 770-704-1546 for more information.

Carolyn Cunningham
