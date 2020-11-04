X

Canton closes Etowah pedestrian bridge for repairs

The pedestrian bridge over the Etowah River that connects two parks in Canton is closed for repairs through Nov. 30, the city announced.

Credit: City of Canton

By David Ibata for the AJC

A pedestrian bridge over the Etowah River in Canton, used by the trail connecting Etowah River Park and Heritage Park, will be closed through Nov. 30 for maintenance and repairs.

The remainder of the trail remains open for use, the city said in an announcement posted to its Facebook page. The work addresses areas of concern raised by citizen complaints and staff recommendations, according to staff reports and City Council minutes.

On the boardwalk on both sides of the bridge, contractor Steele & Associates Inc. proposed replacing all wood with pressure-treated wood with a clear, water-resistant sealant; and on the bridge proper, using alternative composite material for the handrails and replacing the wood decking with three-inch galvanized steel plank.

