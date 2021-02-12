Canton Cash Mob supports downtown businesses

Downtown Canton recently launched the Canton Cash Mob. According to a press release, the concept is simple: love on, support, and provide concentrated spending of $20 (or more) with a selected Downtown Canton business during a two-week time frame. The first business to be “mobbed” was A Cone to Pick, and Downtown Kitchen is the selected business through Feb. 4.
When patrons visit a Cash Mob business, they are encouraged to take a photo and share with the hashtag #cantoncashmob. They can get their Cash Mob passport signed to be entered into the prize drawings happening through April 16.
Search for the Downtown Canton Cash Mob group page on Facebook.