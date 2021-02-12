X

Canton Cash Mob supports downtown businesses

Nick and Stefanie Forte, owners of A Cone to Pick, were the first business in the Canton Cash Mob. CONTRIBUTED
Nick and Stefanie Forte, owners of A Cone to Pick, were the first business in the Canton Cash Mob. CONTRIBUTED

Cherokee County | 42 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Downtown Canton recently launched the Canton Cash Mob. According to a press release, the concept is simple: love on, support, and provide concentrated spending of $20 (or more) with a selected Downtown Canton business during a two-week time frame. The first business to be “mobbed” was A Cone to Pick, and Downtown Kitchen is the selected business through Feb. 4.

When patrons visit a Cash Mob business, they are encouraged to take a photo and share with the hashtag #cantoncashmob. They can get their Cash Mob passport signed to be entered into the prize drawings happening through April 16.

Search for the Downtown Canton Cash Mob group page on Facebook.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.