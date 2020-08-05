Canton calls special election to fill council seat

The Canton City Council has called a special election for Nov. 3 to fill the Ward 2 seat formerly occupied by Mayor Bill Grant, who vacated the council seat last year when he declared his candidacy for mayor.
Grant won the mayoral race last November and began his four-year term in January.
The winner of the Ward 2 special election will take office immediately and serve on the City Council through the end of 2021, according to a city announcement. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, and a resident of the city for one year and of Ward 2 for at least six months prior to election day.
Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 12; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 13; and from 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 14, at Canton City Hall, 110 Academy St. The qualifying fee is $360. Information: https://bit.ly/3ikVJE7