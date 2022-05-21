ajc logo
Box fans needed for Cherokee seniors

Donations of box fans are needed to help keep Cherokee County senior adults cool this summer. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A box fan drive is being hosted by Cherokee County Senior Services.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Established in 1975, Cherokee County Senior Services is a nonprofit organization that provides a range of services to the county’s older adults who are ages 60 and older and residents of Cherokee County.

As a comprehensive source of information about services in the county and throughout Georgia, the center is a focal point in the community to meet the physical, social, emotional and educational needs of senior adults and their families and to enrich their lives by focusing on their health and wellness.

Senior services provide educational, social, leisure and recreational activities for senior citizens who are looking to have some fun, make some friends and find socialization, according to a county statement.

The county’s daily congregate program includes entertainment, field trips, Bingo, crafts and educational guest speakers.

Lunch is served daily, and transportation is available upon request.

For more information, call 770-345-2675 or visit cherokeega.com/Senior-Services.

Carolyn Cunningham
