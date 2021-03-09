Bells Ferry Road-area residents discuss development near their neighborhood

A public hearing related to amendments to the Bells Ferry Community Design District Regulating Plan drew a crowd from Bells Ferry Road-area residents on March 2.
According to a press release, residents of the Cherokee Estates neighborhood attended to speak about changes to the plan related to a possible development near their neighborhood. The Board reviewed the plan during its 3 p.m. work session and made changes based on previous communication from area residents.
The amendment affects Heritage at Towne Lake, Prescott at Wade Green, Buice Lake and Hunter Trail at Forest Drive. The amendment called for adjusting the regulating plan to designate as Neighborhood Edge to correct a mapping error at Eagle Drive at Brolley Woods Drive. A piece was previously identified as right of way instead of a parcel.
At Heritage at Towne Lake, the amendment adjusts the regulating plan to display roads, lots and civic spaces based on an already approved plan. In Prescott at Wade Green, the amendment updates the regulating plan to reflect a vote from October 2017 that changes Neighborhood General and Neighborhood Center to Neighborhood Edge. For Buice Lake, the amendment adjusts the regulating plan to extend the Neighborhood Edge zone along the southern border and to extend Neighborhood General west in the interior of the property.
Related to Hunter Trail at Forest Drive, the amendment adjusts the regulating plan to reduce and extend Neighborhood Edge zone along the western and southern boundary and to extend Neighborhood General west in the interior of the property.
