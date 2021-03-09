Bells Ferry Road-area residents discuss development near their neighborhood

According to a press release, residents of the Cherokee Estates neighborhood attended to speak about changes to the plan related to a possible development near their neighborhood. The Board reviewed the plan during its 3 p.m. work session and made changes based on previous communication from area residents.

The amendment affects Heritage at Towne Lake, Prescott at Wade Green, Buice Lake and Hunter Trail at Forest Drive. The amendment called for adjusting the regulating plan to designate as Neighborhood Edge to correct a mapping error at Eagle Drive at Brolley Woods Drive. A piece was previously identified as right of way instead of a parcel.