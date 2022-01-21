Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Auditions to be Jan. 30-31 by Cherokee Theatre Company

Cherokee Theatre Company will hold auditions on Jan. 30 and 31 for "Faith County." (Courtesy of Cherokee Theatre Company)

Credit: Cherokee Theatre Company

caption arrowCaption
Cherokee Theatre Company will hold auditions on Jan. 30 and 31 for "Faith County." (Courtesy of Cherokee Theatre Company)

Credit: Cherokee Theatre Company

Credit: Cherokee Theatre Company

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Auditions will be held Jan. 30 and 31 by the Cherokee Theatre Company for “Faith County.”

Hours will be 3-5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31 at “The Hangar,” 654 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Auditions will consist of cold readings to fill six female roles and three males.

Resumes are encouraged but not required for these nonequity roles.

Written by Mark Landon Smith, the comedy will be directed by Becca Hogue.

“Somewhere in the middle of nowhere in the South, there’s a place where the beehive hairdo is still the rage and Saturday nights are reserved for the tractor pull in nearby Pickler,” according to the Cherokee Theatre Company website.

Performances will be April 22-24, 29-30 and May 1 at the Downtown Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.

Information: info@CherokeeTheatre.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ammonia leak at Cherokee County poultry plant sends 3 workers to hospital
22h ago
Cherokee commissioners to meet at Barnsley Resort
New Woodstock mayor to present State of City address
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top