Auditions to be Jan. 30-31 by Cherokee Theatre Company

Auditions will be held Jan. 30 and 31 by the Cherokee Theatre Company for “Faith County.”
Hours will be 3-5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31 at “The Hangar,” 654 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
Auditions will consist of cold readings to fill six female roles and three males.
Resumes are encouraged but not required for these nonequity roles.
Written by Mark Landon Smith, the comedy will be directed by Becca Hogue.
“Somewhere in the middle of nowhere in the South, there’s a place where the beehive hairdo is still the rage and Saturday nights are reserved for the tractor pull in nearby Pickler,” according to the Cherokee Theatre Company website.
Performances will be April 22-24, 29-30 and May 1 at the Downtown Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.
Information: info@CherokeeTheatre.org
