Auditions are Sept. 18-19 for Woodstock Arts musical

Video and in-person auditions are planned for the "A Christmas Carol" musical by Woodstock Arts. (Courtesy of Woodstock Arts)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Sept. 18-19 will be the audition dates for the “A Christmas Carol” musical by Woodstock Arts.

For ages 8 and older, auditions begin at 6 p.m. both days at Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Video audition submissions will be accepted until 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Found near the bottom of the audition information page, the online audition form still will need to be filled out with the video submission.

Anyone who has appeared in the annual production of “A Christmas Carol” may skip the auditions and attend the in-person callback at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Cast members, ages 18 and older, must be vaccinated fully against COVID-19.

Actors, ages 17 and younger, are not required to be vaccinated.

Performances will be Dec. 2-24.

Directed by Artistic Director Zach Stoltz, the musical is based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella of the same name.

For questions, email zach@WoodstockArts.org.

Register at WoodstockArts.org/events/acc-auditions to receive more information on auditions and separately about the callbacks.

