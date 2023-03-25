April 3 deadline nears for Cherokee exemptions

“We encourage residents to take advantage of these exemptions as they will help alleviate their property tax burden,” said Cherokee County Chief Appraiser Steve Swindell. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone who qualifies receives the exemptions they are entitled to.”

A standard homestead exemption is available to all homeowners, allowing for a $5,000 reduction off a home’s assessed value (40% of the fair market value) for county taxes and $2,000 off the assessed value for school taxes.