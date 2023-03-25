April 3 deadline nears for Cherokee exemptions

The deadline for Cherokee County homeowners to file real property exemptions for this tax year is April 3.
“We encourage residents to take advantage of these exemptions as they will help alleviate their property tax burden,” said Cherokee County Chief Appraiser Steve Swindell. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone who qualifies receives the exemptions they are entitled to.”
A standard homestead exemption is available to all homeowners, allowing for a $5,000 reduction off a home’s assessed value (40% of the fair market value) for county taxes and $2,000 off the assessed value for school taxes.
Homeowners may register for the homestead exemption anytime during the year, but April 3 is the deadline for the exemption for the current tax year.
There is also a senior school tax exemption available for anyone over age 62.
Adjusted each year based on the Social Security Index, that exemption allows for a $194,200 reduction off the assessed value for this year.
Other real property exemptions are available for people who are 100% disabled, veterans’ disability and several more categories.
A complete list of real property exemptions and qualifications can be found online at cherokeega.com/tax-assessors-office or by contacting the Cherokee County Tax Assessors office at 678-493-6120.
