Allatoona Lake seeks Christmas trees for fish habitats

Trees will be accepted from Saturday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 3, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Trees can be dropped off at the Allatoona Lake Project Management Office, Victoria Day Use parking area, Galt’s Day Use parking area, Sweetwater Campground overflow parking area, Payne Boat Ramp, Blockhouse 1 Fishing Jetty (behind the convenience store), and the Bethany Bridge Fishing Jetty Parking Area. No artificial trees will be accepted, and all decorations must be removed.