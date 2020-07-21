Advance voting begins for runoffs in Cherokee County

Advanced voting is under way in Cherokee County for the Aug. 11 General Primary election runoff in two Georgia House districts and a county commission district.
All of the candidates are Republicans: In House District 20, Charlice Byrd vs. Katrina Singletary; in House District 21, Bill Fincher vs. Brad Thomas; and in County Commission District 2, Richard Weatherby vs. Johnny Knocke.
Advance voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 20-24, July 27-31, and Aug. 3-7, at the Cherokee County Elections Office, 400 E. Main St., Canton, according to a county announcement. There will be no Saturday voting.
Voters can go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to check their registration status, poll locations on Election Day, elected officials and sample ballots, the county said. Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the voter’s polling location only. Information: https://bit.ly/2CoTD6O