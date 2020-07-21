Advance voting begins for runoffs in Cherokee County

All of the candidates are Republicans: In House District 20, Charlice Byrd vs. Katrina Singletary; in House District 21, Bill Fincher vs. Brad Thomas; and in County Commission District 2, Richard Weatherby vs. Johnny Knocke.

Advance voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 20-24, July 27-31, and Aug. 3-7, at the Cherokee County Elections Office, 400 E. Main St., Canton, according to a county announcement. There will be no Saturday voting.