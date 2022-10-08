Adopt a Senior for holidays in Cherokee

Cherokee County Senior Services is accepting donations for its annual Adopt a Senior program.
Gift items requested are:
- a $25 gift card for a grocery store
- a book of stamps
- a set of new bed sheets (fitted, flat and pillowcases)
- other nonperishable items such as toiletries, word searches and candy
Bring unwrapped gifts in a holiday gift bag to the Cherokee County Senior Center (CCSC), 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
Drop-off dates and times are Oct. 17 to Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; but the CCSC will be closed on Nov. 11, 24 and 25.
Saturday drop-off dates and times will be 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Register: 770-345-3025 or email bmkiser@cherokeega.com
Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa
