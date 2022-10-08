ajc logo
X

Adopt a Senior for holidays in Cherokee

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Cherokee County Senior Services is accepting donations for its annual Adopt a Senior program.

Gift items requested are:

  • a $25 gift card for a grocery store
  • a book of stamps
  • a set of new bed sheets (fitted, flat and pillowcases)
  • other nonperishable items such as toiletries, word searches and candy

Bring unwrapped gifts in a holiday gift bag to the Cherokee County Senior Center (CCSC), 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Drop-off dates and times are Oct. 17 to Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; but the CCSC will be closed on Nov. 11, 24 and 25.

Saturday drop-off dates and times will be 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Register: 770-345-3025 or email bmkiser@cherokeega.com

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top Georgia teacher: Politicians weaponized social-emotional learning1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 8 high school football scoreboard
11h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta rapidly grows data center footprint amid fervent competition

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta rapidly grows data center footprint amid fervent competition

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee, Ball Ground finalize growth boundary agreement
Canton Denim Fest is Oct. 28-29
Woodstock Fire & Rescue open house is Oct. 8
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
3h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
11h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top