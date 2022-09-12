Cheeseburger Bobby’s fails follow-up inspection

Cheeseburger Bobby’s in Peachtree Corners recently failed a follow-up health inspection. Burgers, assembled in an area where customers wait for their food, were exposed to contamination. In addition, three employees, including the person in charge of food safety, wore jewelry while preparing food.
Additionally, toxic materials were near food. For example, some bleach and Purell hand sanitizer were on the food prep table, and a container of liquid nails was above the food.
Among other violations, cheese in the walk-in cooler had mold, and a fruit fly was stuck on butter used to lubricate the potato cutter. The cutter was also dirty, with a heavy accumulation of food on the contact surface.
A box of steaks and a container of chicken were above sauces in the walk-in cooler. The cooler also had a large amount of standing water inside.
The restaurant also does not have a certified food safety manager to ensure compliance with the food code.
Cheeseburger Bobby’s, 6050 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, scored 54/U on the follow-up inspection after scoring 75/C on the routine inspection. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com