Chattahoochee Nature Center hosts wildlife baby shower and fundraiser to continue its rehabilitation efforts

For this year’s wildlife baby shower, Northside Hospital is matching any cash or goods (from the wish list) donation up to $5,000 during this month, according to Dudeck.

The event is held to assist in getting supplies and monetary donations ahead of the forthcoming babies. Items on the wish list can be dropped off anytime through this month or brought to the shower.

The items on the wish list are “easy for the general public to come by,” Dudeck stated.

A slideshow of baby animals, some that have been rehabilitated, including a juvenile alligator will be shown and “No shower is complete without games like ‘Who scat in the diaper?’ where you have to match the faux droppings to the animal who left it,” she noted.

Three guided hikes through the aviaries are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 26 when participants will learn about the species, their natural history and why they are at the center.

Local author Gina Gallois will give a couple of book readings and a fun photo op cutout for the kids pretending to be newly hatched birds being fed will round out the shower.

“While we will never as rehabbers be able to flip the balance of all the damage that humans have caused, we can at least alleviate some of it and we do have some wonderful success stories,” Dudeck said.

Event: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 26. at CNC, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.

For wish list items, reservations (members) or to purchase tickets, visit : https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/event/wildlife-baby-shower/

