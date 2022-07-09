Centerville public library hosts money workshop for kids

“The exhibit on its own is an immersive experience. However, in addition, we will be offering a series of programs while we are hosting this to supplement the exhibit itself,” the director said.

“An example would be an event we call ‘Market Day’ that will take place in August. Kids will have a chance to experience money through an interactive process where they might sell a product or need to purchase a product as they have observed their parents doing when they go to a grocery or store, so it gives them a chance to dive into specific financial skills,” she said.

While the exhibit is focused on the younger ones, there are a couple of programs geared toward teens: scholarships and financial aid applications. Information on credit, interest and saving is also included.

“Money is something that is of incredible importance to every person and family,” Penn stated. “You cannot get through life without spending and using it.

“Sometimes we don’t even know the questions to ask in order to have a full understanding but the earlier we start, the more comfortable we are with money and with its different uses, the more likely we are to be safe and be successful.”

Address: 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville (770-978-5154)

