C&C Social House’s Donate a Dinner Initiative feeds homeless, first responders

C&C Social House

Services: C&C Social House has created a Donate a Dinner Initiative, which allows individuals to purchase meal vouchers, which are then passed out to those in need so that folks who are homeless or who work as first responders can receive a hot meal at no cost to them.

Where supplies have gone: Meal vouchers are available to homeless individuals and first responders.

Where to donate: To donate a meal or other supplies visit www.ccsocialhouse.com/voucher-program or go to C&C Social House to buy vouchers in person.

How to get help: C&C Social House partners with the Homeless Response Unit to distribute the vouchers. They also pass them out as they see the need.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.