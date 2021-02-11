C&C Social House’s Donate a Dinner Initiative feeds homeless, first responders

When the coronavirus pandemic hit our community last year, many businesses had to pivot to stay afloat. Such was the case with Cocktails and Clues, now C&C Social House, which shifted from an escape room themed bar to a member’s only lounge catering to Atlanta professionals. C&C adjusted in one other way, by beginning their Donate a Dinner Initiative, which allows individuals to purchase meal vouchers, which are then passed out to those in need so that folks who are homeless or who work as first responders can receive a hot meal at no cost to them.
“The pandemic has been especially difficult for the Sweet Auburn community where pockets of homeless individuals reside,” said Joy Christina, owner of C&C. “We feel that it is important to constantly find unique and innovative ways to support the community and those individuals in need. Yes, we are a busy business trying to survive too, but our contributions to the community still remains a high priority.”
The Donate a Dinner Initiative helps support both C&C and local folks in need. The idea was inspired by local legend Benjamin “Big Mouth Ben” Graham, who owns Big Mouth Ben’s Convenience Store.
“These vouchers are given to individuals in need and to first responders,” said Christina. “The vouchers allow them to get a hot meal at our establishment. Big Mouth Ben started this model several years ago, and we thought it was the perfect time for us to introduce it to our customer base.”
Who’s helping?
C&C Social House
Services: C&C Social House has created a Donate a Dinner Initiative, which allows individuals to purchase meal vouchers, which are then passed out to those in need so that folks who are homeless or who work as first responders can receive a hot meal at no cost to them.
Where supplies have gone: Meal vouchers are available to homeless individuals and first responders.
Where to donate: To donate a meal or other supplies visit www.ccsocialhouse.com/voucher-program or go to C&C Social House to buy vouchers in person.
How to get help: C&C Social House partners with the Homeless Response Unit to distribute the vouchers. They also pass them out as they see the need.
