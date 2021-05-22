Call Me MISTER at KSU

Partnerships for training and financial support are a key component of the program, and Glenn has already established job placement connections with schools in Marietta, Cobb, Fulton, Cherokee, DeKalb and Atlanta. A $25,000 gift from Georgia Power is helping to offset expenses.

“One of the major barriers to college for historically marginalized students is the cost,” said Glenn. “We aim to reduce that barrier by providing tuition and books assistance throughout the process.”

Glenn is set to launch the program in August and is actively recruiting the initial cohort.

“We plan to take as many students as possible based on funding, but to begin we can support five new students,” he said. “We have a partnership with the African American Male Initiative at Kennesaw, and we’re recruiting at local school districts across the state.”

Along with traditional coursework, the program includes a servant/leadership curriculum with development seminars, speakers and mentor relationships. Those elements are what inspired Glenn to bring the program to KSU.

“My own experiences are what endear me to this program,” he said. “They’re the reasons that got me into what is approaching a 20-year career as an educator.”

Information about the Call Me MISTER program is online at bagwell.kennesaw.edu/units/callmemister.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.