Builders put skills to work for worthy cause

Century took the lead on the design and managed the project, organizing partners to provide materials and craftsmanship. The work include demolishing the interior, putting in new framing, sheetrock, trim, flooring, counter tops and toilets. Teams of eight to 10 worked for 60 days to complete the job in May.

Harwood said it was rewarding to take part in a community project that made a big difference.

“And it was a project where my team and I could showcase our talents,” said Harwood, who wielded a sledge hammer and got dramatically dusty as part of the demolition. “I think it was also a therapy project for a lot of us.”

Harwood also gave the renovated space a new name: Lotus House.

“The director said they needed a new name for the place, and I immediately thought of the lotus flower that blooms out of the mud and turns into a white, beautiful flower,” she said. “I connected that to the pathway a lot of the girls at Angel House take. I hope through being in this facility, they can come out on the other side as a beautiful bloom.”

