Broadway Diner violations drop health score to 55/U

Broadway Diner in Fayetteville had several health violations due to not having a certified food safety manager on staff.
Eggs left on the counter were out of temperature range and at risk of contamination. In addition, several prepared foods were inconsistently marked with prep and discard dates. Some items had no date marking, and others were held past the disposal dates.
Broadway Diner, 535 S. Glynn St., Fayetteville, scored 55/U on the recent routine health inspection, down from 97/A earned in September.
Among other violations, frozen fish was thawing improperly in sealed vacuum packaging.
Wet containers were stacked without being dried, and wiping clothes were on the counter instead of inside buckets of sanitizer. In addition, the kitchen hand sink was inaccessible, and the three-compartment sink faucet was damaged and hot water was unavailable.
The facility also needed cleaning. An accumulation of grease and debris was under the equipment and shelves throughout the facility.
Broadway Diner will be re-inspected.
About the Author