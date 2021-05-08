Brain boosting spy camp offers new adventures and friends

Think age-appropriate “Mission Impossible,” “James Bond,” “The Da Vinci Code” or “Spy Kids” for example.

The summer spy camp is for rising first and second graders, and will be held inside and outdoors.

There are elements of an escape room integrated into the camp, Schlam said. Testing powers of observation and deduction, spy campers will participate in “decoding, creating spy gear, lie detector tests, completing a spy training mission and more,” according to the camp’s description.

One new activity this year that Schlam is excited about involves Legos. The campers will build a small safe and adjoining key from the interlocking plastic bricks. Once the key activates the safe, a small compartment will pop out where kids can hide things in it and they will get to take them home, she said.

“We enrolled our son in the JCC summer camp in 2019 when our son was a rising first grader. He would wake up early, he was excited every day when he came home to talk about what he had done that day, what games he had played, new adventures he had gone on and friends he had made,” wrote parent Leslie Jessee in an email to the center.

“The staff at MJCCA Day Camps truly made an impact,” Jessee added. “One night when Sammy came home from camp he announced that he was now “an outdoor kid” and spent much less time on the tablet.”

The spy camp is offered two times: June 1 – 4 (four days due to holidays) and July 5-9. The camp hours operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to register visit, https://www.mjccadaycamps.org/

