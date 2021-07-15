ajc logo
Ten Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 graduates have earned $2,500 college scholarships from the Jason T. Dickerson Family Foundation, which have expanded from the inaugural awarding of two scholarships to 10. The Class of 2021 recipients are: Olivia Barger, Dylan Mahoney, Braesen Parker and Abigail Taylor of Cherokee HS; Christian Deneka of Etowah HS; Stephanie Felonta, Victoria Kershaw and Legacy Guider of River Ridge HS; Jordan Campbell of Sequoyah HS; and Annisabelle Aguilar of Woodstock HS.
Ten Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 graduates have earned $2,500 college scholarships from the Jason T. Dickerson Family Foundation, which have expanded from the inaugural awarding of two scholarships to 10. The Class of 2021 recipients are: Olivia Barger, Dylan Mahoney, Braesen Parker and Abigail Taylor of Cherokee HS; Christian Deneka of Etowah HS; Stephanie Felonta, Victoria Kershaw and Legacy Guider of River Ridge HS; Jordan Campbell of Sequoyah HS; and Annisabelle Aguilar of Woodstock HS.

April Bogle of Atlanta, Monica Parra and Susan Tomlinson-Malcolm of Dacula and Brendon Paul of Stone Mountain graduated over Memorial Day weekend from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Zachary Darrell Juno of Atlanta earned a Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration degree in healthcare management and health administration from The University of Scranton.

Re’Nae Dillard of Atlanta and Haroon Syed of Lawrenceville graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. in May.

Miko Harper of Sandy Springs and Zachary Lynch of Marietta graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Sarina Chalmers, Stokes Kandzari, Perry Lum, Will Mallory and Isabelle Smith of Atlanta as well as Sam Vang of Acworth graduated from Colorado College in May.

Jeffery Jose Alberts Sr. of Powder Springs, Nayson Zachary Avery of Senoia and Jennifer Meredith Merk of Lawrenceville graduated from Alvernia University in Reading, Penn.

Autumn-Skye Boothe of Roswell, the reigning Ms. Fulton County Forestry, won the 2021 Ms. Georgia Forestry title over the last weekend in June in Tifton, Georgia. She is the wife of Carl Boothe and mother to Dr. Alanna Port. In addition to winning the crown she won the Fun Fashion portion of the event in a dress she designed herself.
Autumn-Skye Boothe of Roswell, the reigning Ms. Fulton County Forestry, won the 2021 Ms. Georgia Forestry title over the last weekend in June in Tifton, Georgia. She is the wife of Carl Boothe and mother to Dr. Alanna Port. In addition to winning the crown she won the Fun Fashion portion of the event in a dress she designed herself.

Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Amy Peart Occupational Therapist/Physical Therapist of the Yea.
Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Amy Peart Occupational Therapist/Physical Therapist of the Yea.

Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Laura Killen School Psychologist of the Year.
Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Laura Killen School Psychologist of the Year.

Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Laura Killen School Psychologist of the Year.
Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Laura Killen School Psychologist of the Year.

Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Stacy Irwin Speech Language Pathologist of the Year.
Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Stacy Irwin Speech Language Pathologist of the Year.

Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Kortney Dempsey Special Education Facilitator of the Year.
Cherokee County School District's Department of Special Education named Kortney Dempsey Special Education Facilitator of the Year.

