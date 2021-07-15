April Bogle of Atlanta, Monica Parra and Susan Tomlinson-Malcolm of Dacula and Brendon Paul of Stone Mountain graduated over Memorial Day weekend from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Zachary Darrell Juno of Atlanta earned a Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration degree in healthcare management and health administration from The University of Scranton.
Re’Nae Dillard of Atlanta and Haroon Syed of Lawrenceville graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. in May.
Miko Harper of Sandy Springs and Zachary Lynch of Marietta graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Sarina Chalmers, Stokes Kandzari, Perry Lum, Will Mallory and Isabelle Smith of Atlanta as well as Sam Vang of Acworth graduated from Colorado College in May.
Jeffery Jose Alberts Sr. of Powder Springs, Nayson Zachary Avery of Senoia and Jennifer Meredith Merk of Lawrenceville graduated from Alvernia University in Reading, Penn.