Starr’s Mill High’s Felipe Schwantes is Fayette County’s 2021 Exemplary English Speakers of Other Languages Student, and his teacher Valerie Hughey received the Exemplary ESOL Teacher recognition from the Georgia Department of Education’s English Learner Language Program.
Riverwood International Charter School recently celebrated eight Spring Sports Athletes who have committed to play in college:

Elle Mezzio (Riverwood’s 2021 Valedictorian) has committed to run Cross Country & Track for the University of Miami.

Jacob Johnson has committed to run Cross Country & Track for Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.

Kylie Rincon has committed to play soccer for Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Ella Gerstel has committed to play soccer for Reinhardt University in Waleska.

Miles Jackson has committed to play baseball for Hillsborough College in Tampa.

Henry Collins has committed to play baseball at Sewanee: University of the South, in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Drew Holmes has committed to play baseball at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Josh Katz has committed to play baseball at Emory University.

Oak Grove Elementary School Fine Arts Academy Assistant Principal Ashley Polito has been named a Hometown Hero Award winner.
Creekview High School junior Cal Pace has been awarded the Harvard Prize Book, a collection of essays from Harvard University alumni in recognition of academic and overall excellence.
Bascomb Elementary School fifth-grader Willow Ivester is the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest for Cherokee County.
Cobb’s Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy (left) was named the Council of Magistrate Court Judges “2021 Workhorse of the Year.”
