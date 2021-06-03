Miles Jackson has committed to play baseball for Hillsborough College in Tampa.

Henry Collins has committed to play baseball at Sewanee: University of the South, in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Drew Holmes has committed to play baseball at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Josh Katz has committed to play baseball at Emory University.

Oak Grove Elementary School Fine Arts Academy Assistant Principal Ashley Polito has been named a Hometown Hero Award winner.

Creekview High School junior Cal Pace has been awarded the Harvard Prize Book, a collection of essays from Harvard University alumni in recognition of academic and overall excellence.

Bascomb Elementary School fifth-grader Willow Ivester is the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest for Cherokee County.