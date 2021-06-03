Riverwood International Charter School recently celebrated eight Spring Sports Athletes who have committed to play in college:
Elle Mezzio (Riverwood’s 2021 Valedictorian) has committed to run Cross Country & Track for the University of Miami.
Jacob Johnson has committed to run Cross Country & Track for Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.
Kylie Rincon has committed to play soccer for Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Ella Gerstel has committed to play soccer for Reinhardt University in Waleska.
Miles Jackson has committed to play baseball for Hillsborough College in Tampa.
Henry Collins has committed to play baseball at Sewanee: University of the South, in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Drew Holmes has committed to play baseball at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Josh Katz has committed to play baseball at Emory University.