X

Bragbook

On behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association, Sheriff Ezell Brown presented the son of the late Deputy Almond Turner, Dwahn Turner, with a Certificate of Merit from the National Sheriffs’ Association on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting. Sheriff Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office nominated Deputy Turner - on his behalf - for the 2020 National Sheriffs&#39; Association “Reserve Deputy of the Year Award,” a title he held prior to his unexpected death on Nov. 23, 2019.
On behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association, Sheriff Ezell Brown presented the son of the late Deputy Almond Turner, Dwahn Turner, with a Certificate of Merit from the National Sheriffs’ Association on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting. Sheriff Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office nominated Deputy Turner - on his behalf - for the 2020 National Sheriffs&#39; Association “Reserve Deputy of the Year Award,” a title he held prior to his unexpected death on Nov. 23, 2019.

Neighborhoods | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Christian City, a nonprofit located 15 minutes south of the Atlanta airport, recently announced its 2021 honorees for the second annual Community Champion Awards. The Community Champion Awards will pay tribute to Dan Cathy in the Individual category, The Home Depot in the Corporate category and 100 Black Men of Atlanta in the Nonprofit category. Christian City will recognize each of the 2021 honorees at the gala scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Georgia Aquarium.

Transwestern Real Estate Services recently announced East Region President Bruce Ford has been selected to chair the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Georgia. His role as board chair will run through an initial term of two years.

Hannah Adkins of Atlanta is a graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, in the Class of 2020.

Oweneika Armstrong from Atlanta graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., during the Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, on June 6.

Roy Ganga of Milton has been elected International Director of Toastmasters International, the world’s leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Ganga was elected to a two-year term at the organization’s 89th annual International Convention, held virtually Aug. 24-29.
Roy Ganga of Milton has been elected International Director of Toastmasters International, the world’s leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Ganga was elected to a two-year term at the organization’s 89th annual International Convention, held virtually Aug. 24-29.

The Cherokee County School District has named the 2020-21 Student Advisor and Student Delegates to the School Board. Pictured: Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower congratulates the 2020-21 Student Delegates to the School Board: from left to right, Lexie-Anne Rodkey of Cherokee HS; Simran Patel of River Ridge HS; Brinn Dameron of Creekview HS; Jordyn Hardaway of Sequoyah HS, who is this year’s Student Advisor; Analise Black of Etowah HS; and Connor Gray of Woodstock HS.
The Cherokee County School District has named the 2020-21 Student Advisor and Student Delegates to the School Board. Pictured: Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower congratulates the 2020-21 Student Delegates to the School Board: from left to right, Lexie-Anne Rodkey of Cherokee HS; Simran Patel of River Ridge HS; Brinn Dameron of Creekview HS; Jordyn Hardaway of Sequoyah HS, who is this year’s Student Advisor; Analise Black of Etowah HS; and Connor Gray of Woodstock HS.

Jelani M. Favors. an associate professor of history at Clayton State University was recently honored with the Lillian Smith Book Award and the Stone Book Award presented annually by the Musuem of African American History in Boston for his book Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism.
Jelani M. Favors. an associate professor of history at Clayton State University was recently honored with the Lillian Smith Book Award and the Stone Book Award presented annually by the Musuem of African American History in Boston for his book Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism.

Northern Ridge District (cities of Milton, Alpharetta, Roswell, and Johns Creek) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Alan Tao, who passed his Eagle Board of Review on Sept. 2.
Northern Ridge District (cities of Milton, Alpharetta, Roswell, and Johns Creek) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Alan Tao, who passed his Eagle Board of Review on Sept. 2.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.