Christian City, a nonprofit located 15 minutes south of the Atlanta airport, recently announced its 2021 honorees for the second annual Community Champion Awards. The Community Champion Awards will pay tribute to Dan Cathy in the Individual category, The Home Depot in the Corporate category and 100 Black Men of Atlanta in the Nonprofit category. Christian City will recognize each of the 2021 honorees at the gala scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Georgia Aquarium.
Transwestern Real Estate Services recently announced East Region President Bruce Ford has been selected to chair the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Georgia. His role as board chair will run through an initial term of two years.
Hannah Adkins of Atlanta is a graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, in the Class of 2020.
Oweneika Armstrong from Atlanta graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., during the Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, on June 6.