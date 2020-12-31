X

Bragbook

The artwork of two Fayette County elementary students is showcased on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website after taking top honors in the Give Wildlife a Chance poster contest. The two winners are John Long of Sara Harp Minter Elementary who placed second in the kindergarten division, and Alfonzo Mitchell of Fayetteville Elementary who placed second in the fourth grade division.
The University of Tampa virtually hosted its 151th commencement on Saturday, Dec. 5 to honor 618 degree-seeking candidates. Among them were the following local students: Brent Duncan of Atlanta, China Cordier of Roswell, Hannah Pope of Peachtree City, Heather Kipniss of Milton, Pierce Dietrich of Peachtree City and Thomas Moore of Atlanta.

Creig Nielson of Atlanta and Matthew Bennett Davis of Lawrenceville graduated in December from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas conferred 150 undergraduate degrees and 147 graduate degrees to its summer 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement Dec. 6. Among the graduates were local students: Morgan Jupiter of Brookhaven, Lucien Lobban of Atlanta and Savannah Wilson of Cumming.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review this November On November 16: Phillip Powichroski, of Troop 985, sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review this November On November 19: Peter Griffin, Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review this November. On November 18: Alexander Price, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of 4 picnic tables and 1 little library for the Norcross Co-Op
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review this November. On November 18: Alexander Price, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review this November On November 11: Gray Dehart, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church
