The University of Tampa virtually hosted its 151th commencement on Saturday, Dec. 5 to honor 618 degree-seeking candidates. Among them were the following local students: Brent Duncan of Atlanta, China Cordier of Roswell, Hannah Pope of Peachtree City, Heather Kipniss of Milton, Pierce Dietrich of Peachtree City and Thomas Moore of Atlanta.
Creig Nielson of Atlanta and Matthew Bennett Davis of Lawrenceville graduated in December from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas conferred 150 undergraduate degrees and 147 graduate degrees to its summer 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement Dec. 6. Among the graduates were local students: Morgan Jupiter of Brookhaven, Lucien Lobban of Atlanta and Savannah Wilson of Cumming.