X

Bragbook

The Creekview High School FFA Chapter during the National FFA annual conference received official recognition as a Top 10 National Model of Excellence chapter! The Chapter was named a finalist for the honor earlier this fall in recognition of its exemplary efforts in growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture, with the overall top chapter in the Nation named during the convention that recently was held virtually. Creekview FFA earned the Top 10 recognition through its application highlighting its best activities from the previous school year, including its Doggy Day Care; Summer STEM Camp for elementary students; Living to Serve School, Farm which includes 32 small raised beds and chickens for egg production; food drives for House of Hope; and the Pamper Me Backpack toiletry drive for local students in need. The Chapter was led by the following officers for the 2019-2020 school year: President Ceri Trecartin, Vice President Cheyenne McIntyre, Secretary Andrew Carlisle; Reporter Jeb Stewart, Treasurer Emma Martin, Sentinels Matthew Martin and Ben Karcher, Historian Eli Cook and Chaplain Maddy Addy. FFA President Jeb Stewart, Vice President Eli Cook and FFA member Gabriella Rose made the presentation for the final competition. The Creekview FFA Chapter advisors are teachers Pauline Benton and Wyatt Wilkie.

Local | 44 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky recently announced summer graduates from metro Atlanta: Eric Forrest of McDonough, Corey Linz of Canton, Milton Shelton of Roswell, Taylor Herman of Woodstock, Matthew Reese of Lilburn, Myriah Snyder of Marietta, Caitlin Wiggins of Franklin, Vikas Reddy Billa of Marietta, Neelima Chinnappa of Roswell, Venkata Kishore Edupuganti of Alpharetta, Karnica Kochar of Atlanta, Vamshi Krishna Merugu of Sandy Springs, Vijaygandhi Mudam of Dunwoody, Vikas Kumar Sriram of Alpharetta, Ramakanth Toopurani of Atlanta, Sai Tejaswi Valluri of Atlanta, Vinay Kumar Yenke of Cumming, Charan Reddy Aedulla of Alpharetta, Murali Venkat Alla of Atlanta, Adnan Basrai of Atlanta, Aravind Narayan Harihara Subramanian of Sandy Springs, Spoorthy Keesara of Alpharetta , Sharmila Patri of Alpharetta, Ashay Thool of Dunwoody, Ashok Yadav of Norcross and Rutu Barot of Lawrenceville.

The Cherokee Board of Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 20, 2020 Youth Sports Champions Day and honored four teams that claimed state titles during their seasons. Pictured, from left are: Miles Lathem, 6U Canton Stingers Coach; Bill Firnbach, athletic coordinator for Cherokee Recreation and Parks; Shawn Schumacher, athletic division director for Cherokee Recreation and Parks; Mark Smith, CHILL Woodstock Middle School Coach; and Matt Hackett, CHILL Woodstock High School Coach.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Samir Duggasani, who passed their Board of Review on October 31, 2020. Samir a member of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the Collection and Creation of over 200 personal hygiene kits (containing maxi pads, tampons, body wash, shampoo, dental floss, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, shaving razors, hand sanitizer, masks, combs, baby powder, and diapers) for The International Rescue Committee

Indian Knoll ES Special Education paraprofessional Lois Boggs is the school’s Employee of the Month for October. In addition to serving children of all ages, she helps in the car rider line and assists in the media center in her free time. From left to right: Assistant Principal Angela Archer, Principal Kim Cerasoli, Employee of the Month Lois Boggs, and Assistant Principal Jennifer Landry.

Milton Fire-Rescue Chief Robert Edgar -- the first and only fire chief in Milton's history -- retired from the department on Friday, Nov. 6 with a send-off hailing his impressive work ethic, even-keeled demeanor, and sincere commitment to his department and the Milton community. Edgar spent 41 years in firefighting, the last 12 as Milton's chief.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.