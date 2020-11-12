The Creekview High School FFA Chapter during the National FFA annual conference received official recognition as a Top 10 National Model of Excellence chapter! The Chapter was named a finalist for the honor earlier this fall in recognition of its exemplary efforts in growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture, with the overall top chapter in the Nation named during the convention that recently was held virtually. Creekview FFA earned the Top 10 recognition through its application highlighting its best activities from the previous school year, including its Doggy Day Care; Summer STEM Camp for elementary students; Living to Serve School, Farm which includes 32 small raised beds and chickens for egg production; food drives for House of Hope; and the Pamper Me Backpack toiletry drive for local students in need. The Chapter was led by the following officers for the 2019-2020 school year: President Ceri Trecartin, Vice President Cheyenne McIntyre, Secretary Andrew Carlisle; Reporter Jeb Stewart, Treasurer Emma Martin, Sentinels Matthew Martin and Ben Karcher, Historian Eli Cook and Chaplain Maddy Addy. FFA President Jeb Stewart, Vice President Eli Cook and FFA member Gabriella Rose made the presentation for the final competition. The Creekview FFA Chapter advisors are teachers Pauline Benton and Wyatt Wilkie.