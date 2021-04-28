Director: Garrick Cheyne
Creekview High School
Jacob Guerreso
Jackson Mose
Director: Stephen McCarthy
Etowah High School
Ryan Lofland
Director: Stephen Long
River Ridge High School
Samuel Estep
Erin Fowler
Mason Stokes
Heidi Woods
Director: Ross Amend
Sequoyah High School
Quinton Benner
Riley Hartman
Malcolm Smith
Clayton Tucker
Director: Casey Eubanks
Woodstock Middle School
Caroline Toole
Director: Jefferson Doyle
ALL-STATE ORCHESTRA
River Ridge High School
Madison Park
Director: Christin Lawhorne
Mill Creek Middle School
Rachel Lee
Director: Ben Rice
Sandy Creek High’s Jabari Smith has been named Mr. Georgia Basketball for 2021, an award bestowed by the Atlanta Tip Off Club on the best player in the state across all classifications. Smith, who ranked as the number 5 senior in the country by ESPN and is set to play for Auburn University next season, finished the season averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the state runner-up Patriots.
John Cunningham teaches history and economics at Douglas County High School and also serves on the External Review Committee for the International Baccalaureate history curriculum. Reviewing the global IB curriculum is a seven-year process designed to keep subjects mission-driven, insight-based and future-focused.
Bennett’s Mill Middle teacher Betia Bentley is one of 30 educators from 21 states selected to teach a pilot program in artificial intelligence.
Georgia Power Area Manager for Clayton and Henry Counties, Chris Williams was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Henry County College & Career Academy/The Academy for Advanced Studies in McDonough.
Flat Rock Middle School 6th grader Linda Ticha is the Fayette County winner of the 2021 Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay contest.