Three players from Fayette County's McIntosh High have been named All-Americans by PrepVolleyball.com. Seniors Ngozi Iloh and Claire Lewis and junior Alexa Markley are among 100 players from around the country to earn the honor.
Local | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Fifteen Cherokee County School District high school and middle school students have won seats in the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band and Orchestra:

ALL-STATE BAND

Cherokee High School

Kayley Owens

Andrew Tang

Director: Garrick Cheyne

Creekview High School

Jacob Guerreso

Jackson Mose

Director: Stephen McCarthy

Etowah High School

Ryan Lofland

Director: Stephen Long

River Ridge High School

Samuel Estep

Erin Fowler

Mason Stokes

Heidi Woods

Director: Ross Amend

Sequoyah High School

Quinton Benner

Riley Hartman

Malcolm Smith

Clayton Tucker

Director: Casey Eubanks

Woodstock Middle School

Caroline Toole

Director: Jefferson Doyle

ALL-STATE ORCHESTRA

River Ridge High School

Madison Park

Director: Christin Lawhorne

Mill Creek Middle School

Rachel Lee

Director: Ben Rice

Sandy Creek High’s Jabari Smith has been named Mr. Georgia Basketball for 2021, an award bestowed by the Atlanta Tip Off Club on the best player in the state across all classifications. Smith, who ranked as the number 5 senior in the country by ESPN and is set to play for Auburn University next season, finished the season averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the state runner-up Patriots.
John Cunningham teaches history and economics at Douglas County High School and also serves on the External Review Committee for the International Baccalaureate history curriculum. Reviewing the global IB curriculum is a seven-year process designed to keep subjects mission-driven, insight-based and future-focused.
Bennett’s Mill Middle teacher Betia Bentley is one of 30 educators from 21 states selected to teach a pilot program in artificial intelligence.
Georgia Power Area Manager for Clayton and Henry Counties, Chris Williams was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Henry County College & Career Academy/The Academy for Advanced Studies in McDonough.
Flat Rock Middle School 6th grader Linda Ticha is the Fayette County winner of the 2021 Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
