Sandy Creek High’s Jabari Smith has been named Mr. Georgia Basketball for 2021, an award bestowed by the Atlanta Tip Off Club on the best player in the state across all classifications. Smith, who ranked as the number 5 senior in the country by ESPN and is set to play for Auburn University next season, finished the season averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the state runner-up Patriots.