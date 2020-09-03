X

Bragbook

Dev Joshi, a winner of the National Liberty Museum’s TD Bank Young Heroes Award, selected from among a large group of national nominations. 17 year old Dev Joshi, an Atlanta resident, founded the nonprofit The Carbon-12 Project, dedicated to educating about the impact of climate change to his peers can be empowered to make environmental changes in their communities. Through in-person outreach events at local festivals, farmer’s markets, libraries and schools, Dev provides practical lifestyle tips to help individuals reduce their carbon footprint such as reducing waste, using renewable energy, purchasing low carbon goods, and consuming less meat. Unlike most outreach events, individuals are encouraged not only to make personal changes but also to advocate for systemic change. Using online resources, Dev has also fundraised to support The Children’s Eternal Rainforest’s tree nursey in Costa Rica, an organization that counter’s the environmental issue of deforestation. Looking to expand The Carbon-12 Project to create a generation of educated climate changemakers, Dev is currently developing free online curriculum, which would allow interested youth to spread awareness and make environmental education more accessible.
Hunter Ware of Powder Springs recently graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The National Court Reporters Association recently awarded Deneatha McGeachy of Decatur, a student at Hardeman School of Court Reporting and Captioning in Pinellas Park, Fla. a $500 NCRA A to Z® Scholarship.

Kelsie Gassner of Jefferson. Jennifer Finley of Alpharetta. Margarito Cruz of Fayetteville. Crystal Fletcher of Jefferson. Kenneth Gonyea of Cumming and Christopher Jackson of Jefferson graduated this summer from the University of North Georgia.

Sarah Fletcher from Atlanta graduated this summer from Iowa State University.

Cherokee County’s Mountain Road Elementary School fifth-grader Halley Jurnack won first-place for Fourth Grade at the State level in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition at the state level for her story, “A Camel’s Tale.” The story is posted on the website http://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ya20
Cherokee County’s Woodstock High School senior Sophia Abbott earned Honorable Mention for 11th Grade in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition at the state level for her story, “In Cold Blood.” The story is posted on the website http://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ya20
Brad Cruickshank, owner of Cruickshank Inc. was named to Top Remodelers List by Qualified Remodeler, a publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies. Cruickshank Inc. ranked #296, moving up from #333 the previous year. The company provides specialized expertise in remodeling and repairs to existing buildings through its two divisions; Cruickshank Remodeling, an Atlanta residential design/build boutique firm, and Reliant Commercial Construction, a Southeast regional commercial handyman service for regional and national grocers, retailers, restaurants and dental clinics.
The Duke University Talent Identification Program supports academically talented seventh-graders who have previously scored at or above the 95th percentile on a standardized test such as CogAT by providing them with the opportunity to take the SAT and ACT, which are college-entrance exams designed for above-average 11th- and 12th-grade students. Luke Barber of Cherokee County's Dean Rusk Middle School earned Grand-level recognition.
