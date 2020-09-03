The National Court Reporters Association recently awarded Deneatha McGeachy of Decatur, a student at Hardeman School of Court Reporting and Captioning in Pinellas Park, Fla. a $500 NCRA A to Z® Scholarship.

Kelsie Gassner of Jefferson. Jennifer Finley of Alpharetta. Margarito Cruz of Fayetteville. Crystal Fletcher of Jefferson. Kenneth Gonyea of Cumming and Christopher Jackson of Jefferson graduated this summer from the University of North Georgia.