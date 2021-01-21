These local students were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12: John Barber of Bethlehem, Marcy Barbour of Newnan, Linsey Boatwright of Sugar Valley, Sheila Carden of Douglasville, Evan Clark of Kennesaw, Labecca Cunningham of Dallas, Raven Daniel of Carrollton, Jacob DeWitt of Lawrenceville, Misty Feenstra of Dallas, Charlie Frierson of Powder Springs, Eric Geeter of Newnan, Kevin Geeter of Newnan, Sarah Healey of Adairsville, Courtney Hood of Buford, Talia Hudson of Douglasville, David Jimerson of Senoia, Darien Key of Newnan, Melissa Liles of Villa Rica, Natasha McCoy of Douglasville, Jason McLain of Austell, Madison North of Carrollton, Amber Rodgers of Douglasville, Matthew Ross of Moreland, Courtney Sheffield of Powder Springs, Mazie Smith of Johns Creek, Ashley Suplicki of Acworth, William Walton of Villa Rica, Tiffani Whatley of Aragon, Christopher Wickstrom of Newnan, Ansley Winter of Senoia, Akosua Yeboah of Snellville and Paul Zachos of Douglasville.

Marquita Gooch-Voyd has been named public librarian of the year by the Georgia Public Library Service. As the Assistant Director of [Technology and Training] for the Clayton County Library System, she implemented a hotspot checkout program for patrons, improved the library’s technology so that they could move their programming seamlessly online when COVID-19 shutdowns occurred, grew the library’s presence on social media to bring in new patrons, and shared best practices for her peers by serving on committees and presenting statewide and nationally.