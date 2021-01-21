X

Bragbook

The human resources department of Fayette County Public Schools received a 2020 Best in Class award from the Georgia Association of School Personnel Administrators for outstanding achievement in the area of Employee Benefit Process, which evaluates innovative practices utilized during the open enrollment process to inform employees and aide in the communication of benefits. Pictured, benefits staff of the human resources department proudly display the Best in Class platinum award the department received for the school system’s flexible benefits program, TOTAL Rewards. (L-R) Ronda English, Renee Hammer, Melanie Griffin, Erin Roberson, and Marie Eargle.
Georgia State University student Marques Powell of Conyers received his commission in the Transportation Corp of the U.S. Army Reserve on Dec. 18, following a 45-day evaluation course at Fort Knox, KY.

These local students were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12: John Barber of Bethlehem, Marcy Barbour of Newnan, Linsey Boatwright of Sugar Valley, Sheila Carden of Douglasville, Evan Clark of Kennesaw, Labecca Cunningham of Dallas, Raven Daniel of Carrollton, Jacob DeWitt of Lawrenceville, Misty Feenstra of Dallas, Charlie Frierson of Powder Springs, Eric Geeter of Newnan, Kevin Geeter of Newnan, Sarah Healey of Adairsville, Courtney Hood of Buford, Talia Hudson of Douglasville, David Jimerson of Senoia, Darien Key of Newnan, Melissa Liles of Villa Rica, Natasha McCoy of Douglasville, Jason McLain of Austell, Madison North of Carrollton, Amber Rodgers of Douglasville, Matthew Ross of Moreland, Courtney Sheffield of Powder Springs, Mazie Smith of Johns Creek, Ashley Suplicki of Acworth, William Walton of Villa Rica, Tiffani Whatley of Aragon, Christopher Wickstrom of Newnan, Ansley Winter of Senoia, Akosua Yeboah of Snellville and Paul Zachos of Douglasville.

Marquita Gooch-Voyd has been named public librarian of the year by the Georgia Public Library Service. As the Assistant Director of [Technology and Training] for the Clayton County Library System, she implemented a hotspot checkout program for patrons, improved the library’s technology so that they could move their programming seamlessly online when COVID-19 shutdowns occurred, grew the library’s presence on social media to bring in new patrons, and shared best practices for her peers by serving on committees and presenting statewide and nationally.
Riverwood International Charter School senior Jada Sweeting was awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Foundation. This scholarship identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
Riverwood International Charter School senior Noel Crenshaw was awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Foundation. This scholarship identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
Riverwood International Charter School senior Connor Fair was awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Foundation. This scholarship identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
Riverwood International Charter School senior Jimena Martinez-Dominguez was awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Foundation. This scholarship identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
