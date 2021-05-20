Nine students representing both Paideia’s middle school and high school will be honored in a virtual ceremony in June held by this year’s United Nations International School haiku contest. Student winners will receive a small cash prize and winners and honorable mentions will receive a certificate. All poems will be published in a print and online journal. In the middle school division, Ashima Gandhi and Duncan Walker were winners. Oscar Estep, Ben McCarthy, Claire Patterson and Colin Thomas got honorable mentions. In the high school division, Elizabeth Doyle and Lucas Tangpricha were winners and Amelia Darling got honorable mention.