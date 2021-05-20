Nine students representing both Paideia’s middle school and high school will be honored in a virtual ceremony in June held by this year’s United Nations International School haiku contest. Student winners will receive a small cash prize and winners and honorable mentions will receive a certificate. All poems will be published in a print and online journal. In the middle school division, Ashima Gandhi and Duncan Walker were winners. Oscar Estep, Ben McCarthy, Claire Patterson and Colin Thomas got honorable mentions. In the high school division, Elizabeth Doyle and Lucas Tangpricha were winners and Amelia Darling got honorable mention.
Jeremy Limbaugh of Carrollton graduated from Hinds Community College in Spring 2021.
Andrew Painter of Grantville, Anthony Dodd of Tyrone, Brett Oberheuser of Newnan, Clell Carnes of Oxford, Cole Albury of Cumming, Collin Knezevich and Timothy Faust of Atlanta and Rebecca Corsino of Alpharetta graduated from The University of Tampa on May 8.