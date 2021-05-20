ajc logo
The Alexander Cougar Battalion Exhibition Team won 1st place in Squad Exhibition in the 2021 Regional Drill meet held March 6 at Osborne High School. Pictured: (Back row) David Griffith, Amari Lightford and John Eliott; (Middle row) Helen Laguna (holding guidon), Wesley Young, Danna Cabello, Brianna Gayle, Justin Dutton and Brian Blanton; (Front row) Kason Rainwater, Aiden McCleary, Alvarez Cowins, Haley Alexander and Aleczander Sykes
Nine students representing both Paideia’s middle school and high school will be honored in a virtual ceremony in June held by this year’s United Nations International School haiku contest. Student winners will receive a small cash prize and winners and honorable mentions will receive a certificate. All poems will be published in a print and online journal. In the middle school division, Ashima Gandhi and Duncan Walker were winners. Oscar Estep, Ben McCarthy, Claire Patterson and Colin Thomas got honorable mentions. In the high school division, Elizabeth Doyle and Lucas Tangpricha were winners and Amelia Darling got honorable mention.

Jeremy Limbaugh of Carrollton graduated from Hinds Community College in Spring 2021.

Andrew Painter of Grantville, Anthony Dodd of Tyrone, Brett Oberheuser of Newnan, Clell Carnes of Oxford, Cole Albury of Cumming, Collin Knezevich and Timothy Faust of Atlanta and Rebecca Corsino of Alpharetta graduated from The University of Tampa on May 8.

A team of Fayette County High Tigers recently competed at the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership & Skills Conference, with two winning state titles among a host of strong showings. Cameron Cambridge and Kasahn Rivers won the MEFGA News Production Challenge. Jacob Morgan won 1st place in Automotive Electronics/Ignition.
Jaedon Moore, an 8th grader at Chestnut Log Middle School, is the Metro Regional winner of the written category in the 2020 Governor’s Red Ribbon Scholastic Contest.
Two Douglas County high school students, Donte Maitland (left), a senior at the Douglas County College and Career Institute and NMHS senior Kaila Johnston were recently named recipients of State Superintendent Richard Woods Award of Excellence.
Taelynn Walton, senior at McClure Health Sciences High School, was recently awarded the state of Georgia Kiwanis Hayden Student Leadership Medallion for her exemplary leadership as president of her high school Kiwanis Key Club, Duluth.
