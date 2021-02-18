X

Bragbook

DECA students at Chapel Hill High School won several awards in the virtual Georgia DECA region competition. These students will advance to the state level. First place winners were Brylen Thompson, Jaden Young, Jenee Kennedy and Kristen Wilkerson. Second place winners were Temidayo Solomon, Delorna Stutts, Karli Hollis, Donovon Jackson and Andrew Sorg. Selene Garcia placed fourth. Pictured left to right in downtown Douglasville are DECA members Andrew Sorg, Jaden Young, Rylee Rice, Ethan Sayles, Brylen Thompson, Kristen Wilkerson and Quanajesha Cooke.
DECA students at Chapel Hill High School won several awards in the virtual Georgia DECA region competition. These students will advance to the state level. First place winners were Brylen Thompson, Jaden Young, Jenee Kennedy and Kristen Wilkerson. Second place winners were Temidayo Solomon, Delorna Stutts, Karli Hollis, Donovon Jackson and Andrew Sorg. Selene Garcia placed fourth. Pictured left to right in downtown Douglasville are DECA members Andrew Sorg, Jaden Young, Rylee Rice, Ethan Sayles, Brylen Thompson, Kristen Wilkerson and Quanajesha Cooke.

Local | 1 hour ago

Jason Johnston of Adairsville received a Master of Science degree in Education from Wilkes University.

Caroline Kaucher of Suwanee is one of 46 seniors to earn their degree from Grove City College on Dec. 11.

Brandon Mitchell of Buford graduated from Bismarck State College in Fall 2020.

Jessica Fillipovich and Jennifer Lofton of Atlanta, Mattea Lewis of Sharpsburg, Bryan Long of Marietta, Andretti Loyd of Lilburn and Jonathon Perout of Union City graduated in the fall from Ohio University.

Joachin Bhylet of Covington recently graduated from Frostburg State University.

Marshall Britton Hammill of Atlanta graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement held Nov. 21.

On Saturday, January 30, the Piedmont Academy Equestrian team competed in an Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) horse show at Wellspring Farm located in Monroe. The Middle School Hunt Seat Team results are as follows: Lyleigh Thompson took 4th place in the Beginner Walk/Trot Equitation on the Flat class, Madalynn Bryant finished 5th place in the Beginner Walk/Trot Equitation of the Flat class and Isabel White took 3rd place in the Beginner Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation on the Flat class. Pictured: Lyleigh Thompson, Madalynn Bryant and Isabel White
On Saturday, January 30, the Piedmont Academy Equestrian team competed in an Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) horse show at Wellspring Farm located in Monroe. The Middle School Hunt Seat Team results are as follows: Lyleigh Thompson took 4th place in the Beginner Walk/Trot Equitation on the Flat class, Madalynn Bryant finished 5th place in the Beginner Walk/Trot Equitation of the Flat class and Isabel White took 3rd place in the Beginner Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation on the Flat class. Pictured: Lyleigh Thompson, Madalynn Bryant and Isabel White

Creekland Middle School seventh-grader Huck Wallace claimed the title as the county’s top speller at the 2021 Cherokee County School District Spelling Bee held January 21. Huck spelled “dubiously” and then “immolate” to take the top honors.
Creekland Middle School seventh-grader Huck Wallace claimed the title as the county’s top speller at the 2021 Cherokee County School District Spelling Bee held January 21. Huck spelled “dubiously” and then “immolate” to take the top honors.

John Brannigan of Dacula is a top ten semi-finalist in the Hammerstein International Youth Solo Competition, College category.
John Brannigan of Dacula is a top ten semi-finalist in the Hammerstein International Youth Solo Competition, College category.

Woodstock High School senior Savannah Huff created the top design entered into the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ rebranding contest. Middle and high school students in CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education) classes across the state had the opportunity to design a new logo for the professional association.
Woodstock High School senior Savannah Huff created the top design entered into the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ rebranding contest. Middle and high school students in CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education) classes across the state had the opportunity to design a new logo for the professional association.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.