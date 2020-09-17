X

Bragbook

The Sequoyah High School Symphony Band has been selected to perform at the University of Alabama High School Honor Band Festival to be held Feb. 4-7, 2021.
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Microsoft Education has recognized 42 Cherokee County School District teachers and staff who have been named to the 2020-2021 class of Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts:

Danelle Anderson, Mountain Road ES; Karina Bailey, Hickory Flat ES; Dawn Barrett, Bascomb ES; Kim Bennett, Creekland MS; Bobby Blount, Office of Technology & Information Services; Kristen Brooks, Office of Technology & Information Services; April Bryant, Oak Grove ES Fine Arts ; Shannon Carroll, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jana Cervone, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Heather Cochrain, Mountain Road ES; Lee Coker, Etowah HS; Wendy Cope, Woodstock MS; Kristin Covington, Mountain Road ES; Nicole Dahlberg, Hasty ES Fine Arts ; Melissa Fisher, Little River ES; Frank Graham, Office of Technology & Information Services; Morgan Green, Creekview HS; Lauren Hagood, Carmel ES; Dixie Harper, Office of Technology & Information Services; Samantha Harrington, Carmel ES; Merry Hofmeister, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jenny Kramer, Little River ES; Jennifer Lewis, Indian Knoll ES; Brenna Lloyd, Boston ES; Lisa Lougheed, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Janet Marotte, Knox ES STEM ; Laurie Maselli, Johnston Preschool Center; Jennifer Mendenhall, Clark Creek ES STEM ; Lee Patti, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jeff Pence, Office of Technology & Information Services; Lauren Pittman, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Afton Roberts, Knox ES STEM ; Meredith Rocker, Johnston ES; Guill Strougo, Etowah HS; Lori Stuart, Office of Technology & Information Services; Anastasia Teasley, Cherokee HS; Tenille Turner, Macedonia ES; Samantha Westerlind, Little River ES; Marissa Williams, Indian Knoll ES; Brianna Wiseman, Ball Ground ES STEM and Rebecca Wos, Indian Knoll ES.

Shanon Woolf, advisor for high school news media and yearbook staff at McIntosh High School, is one of eight teacher advisors selected to receive the 2020 Rising Star Award from the Journalism Education Association.
Josh Teal was awarded firefighter of the year in Peachtree City . The award was given Sept. 3 at a Rotary ceremony.
