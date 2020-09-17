Microsoft Education has recognized 42 Cherokee County School District teachers and staff who have been named to the 2020-2021 class of Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts:
Danelle Anderson, Mountain Road ES; Karina Bailey, Hickory Flat ES; Dawn Barrett, Bascomb ES; Kim Bennett, Creekland MS; Bobby Blount, Office of Technology & Information Services; Kristen Brooks, Office of Technology & Information Services; April Bryant, Oak Grove ES Fine Arts ; Shannon Carroll, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jana Cervone, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Heather Cochrain, Mountain Road ES; Lee Coker, Etowah HS; Wendy Cope, Woodstock MS; Kristin Covington, Mountain Road ES; Nicole Dahlberg, Hasty ES Fine Arts ; Melissa Fisher, Little River ES; Frank Graham, Office of Technology & Information Services; Morgan Green, Creekview HS; Lauren Hagood, Carmel ES; Dixie Harper, Office of Technology & Information Services; Samantha Harrington, Carmel ES; Merry Hofmeister, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jenny Kramer, Little River ES; Jennifer Lewis, Indian Knoll ES; Brenna Lloyd, Boston ES; Lisa Lougheed, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Janet Marotte, Knox ES STEM ; Laurie Maselli, Johnston Preschool Center; Jennifer Mendenhall, Clark Creek ES STEM ; Lee Patti, Office of Technology & Information Services; Jeff Pence, Office of Technology & Information Services; Lauren Pittman, Holly Springs ES STEM ; Afton Roberts, Knox ES STEM ; Meredith Rocker, Johnston ES; Guill Strougo, Etowah HS; Lori Stuart, Office of Technology & Information Services; Anastasia Teasley, Cherokee HS; Tenille Turner, Macedonia ES; Samantha Westerlind, Little River ES; Marissa Williams, Indian Knoll ES; Brianna Wiseman, Ball Ground ES STEM and Rebecca Wos, Indian Knoll ES.