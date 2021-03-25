X

Bragbook

Hoops star Jabari Smith of Fayette County's Sandy Creek High has been named a McDonald’s All-American.
Local | 4 minutes ago

Adjabie Anne-Jessica Akre of Atlanta and Darling Dorette Fendzi of Dacula, graduated Dec. 11 from the University of Central Arkansas.

Kevin Varghese from Snellville graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 19.

Kari Ayers of Tyrone, Lorien Dahl of Acworth, Cameron Johnson of Lithonia, Sean Megginson of Atlanta and Samantha Rolka of Canton graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock this fall.

Megan Stroud of Atlanta, Madison Wickline of Roswell, Dara Niemi of Cumming and Allison Weinhardt of Tyrone all graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

LauRena Pintard of Hampton, Aravind Kumar Rachuri of Duluth and Kajal Sheth of Lawrenceville graduated this fall from the New York Institute of Technology.

Nike Game Growers is an exclusive opportunity for 7th and 8th grade girls to share their ideas on how to encourage girls to play more sports. The Atlanta Hawks selected Anaya Fraser and Taylor Tremble from Tapp Middle School in Powder Springs as their 2021 Nike Game Growers.
Creekland Middle School seventh-grader Abigail Moore won third place at the National Humanities Bee, which was held virtually for this school year.
Riverwood Senior, Viha Umashankar, was awarded first place at the Fulton County Science and Engineering Fair held virtually on February 6, 2021. Her project titled “Wind Works: Vertical Axis Wind Turbines for Urban Societies” studied the use of wind turbines in an urban setting. Viha advances to the virtual Georgia Science and Engineering Fair to be held April 25-27.
Georgia Power Metro South Regional Director John Cornelius was recently appointed to the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance board of directors.
Creekland Middle School sixth-grader Abbie Rickert won the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s American History Essay Contest at both the Hightower Trail Chapter, Northwest Georgia District level and the State level. The annual essay contest is for fifth- through eighth-grade students and has a different theme each year. This year, the essay theme was “The Boston Massacre,” commemorating the 250th anniversary of this event.
