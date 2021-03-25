Adjabie Anne-Jessica Akre of Atlanta and Darling Dorette Fendzi of Dacula, graduated Dec. 11 from the University of Central Arkansas.
Kevin Varghese from Snellville graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 19.
Kari Ayers of Tyrone, Lorien Dahl of Acworth, Cameron Johnson of Lithonia, Sean Megginson of Atlanta and Samantha Rolka of Canton graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock this fall.
Megan Stroud of Atlanta, Madison Wickline of Roswell, Dara Niemi of Cumming and Allison Weinhardt of Tyrone all graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
LauRena Pintard of Hampton, Aravind Kumar Rachuri of Duluth and Kajal Sheth of Lawrenceville graduated this fall from the New York Institute of Technology.