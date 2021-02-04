X

Bragbook

Yahminisakti Chandrasekaran, a 6th grader at Fairplay Middle School, took first place at the Douglas County Spelling Bee. Chandrasekaran topped 28 other students representing their schools by correctly spelling E-Q-U-I-N-O-X in the 21st round of competition.
Taylor Cooper and Kendall Swanson of Atlanta graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Marshall Britton Hammill of Atlanta graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement held Nov. 21.

Brittany Nicole Majette of Johns Creek graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston during the fall session.

Daniel Barber of Roswell, Antonio Brown of Carrollton, Carleigh Camp of Douglasville, Breanna Cartwright of Alpharetta, Josiah Chapman of Brookhaven, Amanda Davidson of Newnan, Heitor De Paula of Marietta, Margaret Edwards of Canton, Hailey Ferrell of Powder Springs, Cassidy Hardy of Alpharetta, Samuel Harris of Acworth, Shannon Hindman of Silver Creek, Kristina Howard of Canton, Remington Jackson of Cedartown, Ansley Kozar of Acworth, Zachary McMaster of Norcross, Eunice Park of Suwanee, Marc Saboura of Roswell, Laramie Sellers of Dallas, Amber Smith of Acworth, Cameron Taube of Loganville and Jacob Williams of Villa Rica graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA.

Lillian Jaillet, Mason Creek Middle School is the overall winner for the junior division of the 2021 Douglas County School System's Science and Engineering Fair.
Maddison Gardner, New Manchester High School is the overall winner for the senior division of the 2021 Douglas County School System's Science and Engineering Fair.
The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership recently named Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Metro Atlanta & Corporate Relations at Georgia Power, as chair of the Board of Directors.
Jevon Gibson has been named the new CEO of The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, owner of Grady Health System . The FDHA is the healthcare safety net for both Fulton and DeKalb County, providing critical components to the care of indigent citizens in metro Atlanta.
Ashley Sikes, a junior at Starr’s Mill High, partnered with Kristin Cristelli, a school counselor at J.C. Booth Middle School, and the LifeSouth Community Blood Center, to organize a local blood drive.
