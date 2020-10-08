X

Bragbook

Cobb Young Professionals (CYP), the Cobb Chamber’s networking and development group for professionals in their 20s and 30s, named the winners of the 2020 Next Generation Award, presented by the Credit Union of Georgia, at the Chamber’s September Marquee Monday event: Elisa Covarrubias of liveSAFE Resources and Andy Gaines of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.

Local | 11 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Cairo Niko Booker of Stone Mountain, Joseph Matthew Caldwell of Douglasville, Alec Matthew Cargin of Lawrenceville, John Patterson Crawford of Norcross, Mackenzie Patricia Eden of Atlanta, Anna Parrish English of Cumming, Hunter Gray Griffin of Senoia, Casey Herring Harcourt of Moreland, Jacob Logan Hershman of Dacula, John Childers Lansing of Atlanta, Luke Colin Turner Lovell of Gainesville, Annie Beauchamp Mayfield of Atlanta, Sydney Marie McHugh of Woodstock, Nneka Chika Mogbo of Douglasville, Hannah Parker Morgan of Marietta, Benjamin Rea Myer of Atlanta, Joseph Amos Newman of Riverdale, Edgar Uliser Ovalle-Mares of Atlanta, Leila Carmen Shearer of Duluth, John Michael Matthews Sullivan of Atlanta, Kalen Siavash Tavassoli of Atlanta, Datavious Dupree Wilson of Loganville and Da’ja Kimora Green of Ellenwood are among the Class of 2020 from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Linda Heinz of Creekview High School was named the Cherokee County School District 2020 Support Staff Employee of the Year Award winner for the Middle School/High School/Centers category.

Cherokee County School District Transportation Department Secretary Debra Basone was named the Cherokee County School District 2020 Support Staff Employee of the Year Award winner for the Central Office.

Ana Mirsajedin of Oak Grove Elementary School Fine Arts Academy was named the Cherokee County School District 2020 Support Staff Employee of the Year Award winner for the Elementary School category.

Sandy Creek High’s Courtney Davis was one of 60 Georgia students who qualified to compete at the National History Day Contest this past summer after earning top marks at the virtual National History Day Georgia Contest held in April. Davis’ project, titled “The Life of Eliza Grier,” placed first in the Senior Individual Performance category. Her teacher is Patience Douglas.

Daniel Robinson, Troop 876 , of the Summit in Smoke Rise attained the rank of Eagle Scout on July 26, 2020. For his Eagle Project he supervised a team to build towers and shelves for the cats at Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends in Stone Mountain.

