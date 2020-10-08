Cairo Niko Booker of Stone Mountain, Joseph Matthew Caldwell of Douglasville, Alec Matthew Cargin of Lawrenceville, John Patterson Crawford of Norcross, Mackenzie Patricia Eden of Atlanta, Anna Parrish English of Cumming, Hunter Gray Griffin of Senoia, Casey Herring Harcourt of Moreland, Jacob Logan Hershman of Dacula, John Childers Lansing of Atlanta, Luke Colin Turner Lovell of Gainesville, Annie Beauchamp Mayfield of Atlanta, Sydney Marie McHugh of Woodstock, Nneka Chika Mogbo of Douglasville, Hannah Parker Morgan of Marietta, Benjamin Rea Myer of Atlanta, Joseph Amos Newman of Riverdale, Edgar Uliser Ovalle-Mares of Atlanta, Leila Carmen Shearer of Duluth, John Michael Matthews Sullivan of Atlanta, Kalen Siavash Tavassoli of Atlanta, Datavious Dupree Wilson of Loganville and Da’ja Kimora Green of Ellenwood are among the Class of 2020 from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.