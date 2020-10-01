A total of 12 students from Sandy Creek High earned medals in their events at the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference. Gold medal winners include Ben Dykes, Customer Service; Micah Teasley, Extemporaneous Speaking; Noah Bridgeman, Information Technology Systems; Liberty Harris, SkillsUSA Georgia Pin Design; and Liberty Harris, Kayla Brooks and Endia Jenkins, Promotional Bulletin Board. Students who earned silver medals are Arianna Simpson, Advertising Design; Daphne Bryant, Applied Communications (11th/12th); Miguel Campos, Pin Design; and Abby Paver, Related Technical Math. Endia Jenkins also brought home a bronze medal in Promotional Graphics. Additionally, Liberty Harris won the SkillsUSA National T-Shirt Design Challenge, and was recognized during a national streaming ceremony in June.
The Center for Excellence in Education recently announced Alexandre Benoit of Bishop as one of its Research Science Institute top 5 award winners for oral and top 5 written presentations for “A Novel Gene Homology Comparison Technique Elucidates Evolutionary Emergence of Respiratory Complex I With Increased Proton Pumping Capacity.” His mentor was Grayson Chadwick of Caltech. Winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship.