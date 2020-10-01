X

Bragbook

Brian Tomalavage, the Free Home Elementary School Volunteer of the Year, is the Cherokee County School District 2020 Volunteer of the Year are, from left to right, former Free Home ES Principal Kim Hagood, who nominated him for the award and now is Principal at Carmel ES; Mr. Tomalavage; Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower; and Free Home ES Principal Julie Peppers.

A total of 12 students from Sandy Creek High earned medals in their events at the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference. Gold medal winners include Ben Dykes, Customer Service; Micah Teasley, Extemporaneous Speaking; Noah Bridgeman, Information Technology Systems; Liberty Harris, SkillsUSA Georgia Pin Design; and Liberty Harris, Kayla Brooks and Endia Jenkins, Promotional Bulletin Board. Students who earned silver medals are Arianna Simpson, Advertising Design; Daphne Bryant, Applied Communications (11th/12th); Miguel Campos, Pin Design; and Abby Paver, Related Technical Math. Endia Jenkins also brought home a bronze medal in Promotional Graphics. Additionally, Liberty Harris won the SkillsUSA National T-Shirt Design Challenge, and was recognized during a national streaming ceremony in June.

The Center for Excellence in Education recently announced Alexandre Benoit of Bishop as one of its Research Science Institute top 5 award winners for oral and top 5 written presentations for “A Novel Gene Homology Comparison Technique Elucidates Evolutionary Emergence of Respiratory Complex I With Increased Proton Pumping Capacity.” His mentor was Grayson Chadwick of Caltech. Winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Distinguished University Professor of Psychology Vince Calhoun has been named director of the Center for Advanced Brain Imaging (CABI), a joint venture between Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Cal Kinard of Troop 431 in Roswell successfully completed the Board of Review for Eagle Scout.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced its newest Eagle Scout, Brad Rehberger, who passed his Board of Review on Aug. 24. Brad is a member of Troop 87, sponsored by Roswell Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and creation of 4 dog agility A-frame dog bars for the Atlanta Humane Society.

Cherokee County School District Special Education Lead Speech Language Pathologist Patti Howard recently was selected by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association to serve on its Clinical Specialty Certification Board.

