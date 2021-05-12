Earning placement on the 9th and 10th grade All-State Orchestra are Fayette County’s Bria Rives (principal bass), McIntosh’s Yuang Zhang (violin), Starr’s Mill’s Didi Stone (violin), Richard Wang (cello), and Lucas Nyman (violin), and Whitewater’s Kate Newland (flute).

Members of the 9th and 10th grade All-State Concert Band are McIntosh’s Hannah Claiborne (flute), Starr’s Mill’s Hannah Kim (oboe), Michael Lin (clarinet), Andrew Haynes (baritone), and Andrew Yaeger (percussion), and Whitewater’s Owen Quick (bassoon) and Ivan Agyeman (bass clarinet).