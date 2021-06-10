ajc logo
X

Bragbook

McIntosh High School’s Ngozi Iloh is the 2020-21 Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year.
Local | 51 minutes ago

Lucas C. John of Marietta received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Ladonna Austell and Jade Banks of Atlanta, Amy Wheeler of Canton, Olivia Tucker of Conyers, Amber Irvin of Lithonia, Shannica Allen-Dowdell and Evelin Hicks of Snellville and Natasha Holland of Woodbury all earned Master’s degrees from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Mohamed Mohudin Gedi of Clarkston and Kennet Christopher Sorenson of Stone Mountain graduated in May from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Gabriel Volpe of Atlanta received a Master’s degree from Ohio Dominican University.

Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named the inaugural winner of Engel & Völkers Americas’ newest award: The Development Services 2020 Project Award.
Credit: Picasa

Credit: Picasa

Jaidyn Carter, Woodstock High School class of 2020, has graduated from Parris Island and is a proud United States Marine. She was promoted to the rank of Private First Class and earned expert riflery honors.
River Ridge High School announced Coach Pete Manderano is the new head coach for the Men’s Lacrosse Program. He will teach World History and United States Government as a member of the Social Studies Department.
Whitewater High School Assistant Principal Maggie Walls has been promoted to principal at McIntosh High School. She will replace Dr. Dan Lane who is retiring at the end of this school year. The Fayette County Board of Education approved her appointment at its May 10 work session.
Thomas Xiao, of Troop 3143, passed his Board of Review on May 8 to become an Eagle Scout. His project was the design and construction of a picnic table and two benches for the outside area at Dynamo Swim Club.
Charles Federico, of Troop 69, passed his Board of Review On May 4 to become an Eagle Scout. His project was the design and construction of a large free-standing wooden shelving unit, three more smaller shelving units using PVC shelving frames. And two birdhouses for the Dream Weavers of Georgia.
In Other News

