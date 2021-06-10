Ladonna Austell and Jade Banks of Atlanta, Amy Wheeler of Canton, Olivia Tucker of Conyers, Amber Irvin of Lithonia, Shannica Allen-Dowdell and Evelin Hicks of Snellville and Natasha Holland of Woodbury all earned Master’s degrees from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Mohamed Mohudin Gedi of Clarkston and Kennet Christopher Sorenson of Stone Mountain graduated in May from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.