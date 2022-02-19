Braelinn looks to the future with time capsules

“We couldn’t do a CD or get flash drives in a few days, so we made QR codes that, hopefully, will still be in the world of 2033,” said Huelfer. “A parent also suggested putting everything in paint cans, and we were able to get silver ones that we labeled on the outside for each child.”

After each paint can was filled, Huelfer snuck in a surprise: a personal letter with her contact info so students can reach out to her. The cans were then sealed with a “magic” material to keep them closed until 2033.

“It might have been a little dishonest, but they fell for that,” said Huelfer with a laugh. “I had to make the parents promise not to reveal the truth.”

The teacher said it’s possible the paint can capsules will be mislaid in the future, but if they survive, she’s sure the students will get a thrill remembering little details about being a kid.

“As a parent, I would have loved something like this,” she said. “The idea of packing away the little nuggets of things from first grade that they won’t remember and to have all those memories – oooh! And hopefully, it will allow me to hear from kids who are graduating high school in 11 years. That’s part of my joy: giving them something to remember.”

Information about Braelinn Elementary is online at fcboe.org/Domain/9.

