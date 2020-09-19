Boy, 8, takes on leadership role to help others

Summer is not a time usually associated with learning; it is regarded as a break from school. When most boys are outside engaged in a favorite sport or gaming online, 8-year-old Myles Garrett was in pursuit of answers.
“Going into COVID-19 with the digital process, we identified some things that Myles could probably benefit from. One of those things was research because curious kids ask questions and I noticed he asked questions about certain things,” said Myles' father Thaddeus Garrett.
Instead of obtaining answers from the Goggle voice system, Myles was directed to research – not just for his project, but about any of his questions - and return to his dad for a discussion about the information he had learned.
“At that point now, we have an educated conversation versus a one sided because he is able to bring something to the table,” said his dad.
Myles came back with numbers “knowing that there are 13,000 foster-care kids in the state of Georgia and 3,000 homeless kids in our state,” Garrett said. “In his research, he found that sometimes kids have to leave with their belongings left behind, and often don’t have essentials like pj’s, toothbrush and paste.”
Running parallel with a point in the movie Black Panther, the charge of serving a community and doing something for the less fortunate was taken on wholeheartedly by the third grader. “I enjoy helping any way I can. It makes me feel like a superhero,” said Myles in an email to the AJC.
“The project was started for Myles to understand leadership and the value of giving,” said Thaddeus.
Taking the skills that his parents have inspired in him, Myles flew solo as he reached out for donations - writing his own presentation, making phone calls and sharing a video on social media.
With a goal of 60 set to serve others, the young entrepreneur created a Target registry for donating to his cause. He opened all the packages, sorted by gender, size, labeled and packed each in a clear freezer bag, and included a handwritten note – 150 to be exact. “I wanted them to know that I care,” he said.
One note read “May God bless you with peace and joy. I hope you like the pajamas, toothbrush and toothpaste that I gave you. Love, Myles.”
Recently, Myles delivered the bags to Families First, an organization that has served to empower some of Atlanta’s most vulnerable for over 130 years.
“The Paste and Pajamas donations provided by Myles meant a great deal to the individuals and families we serve. Myles' passion and desire to do for others is an act we want to recreate over and over again by creating a culture of giving and communities of resiliency,” wrote Program Manager for Foster Care and Independent Living Services of Families First Troya Jackson in an email to the AJC.