Boy, 8, takes on leadership role to help others

Running parallel with a point in the movie Black Panther, the charge of serving a community and doing something for the less fortunate was taken on wholeheartedly by the third grader. “I enjoy helping any way I can. It makes me feel like a superhero,” said Myles in an email to the AJC.

“The project was started for Myles to understand leadership and the value of giving,” said Thaddeus.

Taking the skills that his parents have inspired in him, Myles flew solo as he reached out for donations - writing his own presentation, making phone calls and sharing a video on social media.

With a goal of 60 set to serve others, the young entrepreneur created a Target registry for donating to his cause. He opened all the packages, sorted by gender, size, labeled and packed each in a clear freezer bag, and included a handwritten note – 150 to be exact. “I wanted them to know that I care,” he said.

One note read “May God bless you with peace and joy. I hope you like the pajamas, toothbrush and toothpaste that I gave you. Love, Myles.”

Recently, Myles delivered the bags to Families First, an organization that has served to empower some of Atlanta’s most vulnerable for over 130 years.

“The Paste and Pajamas donations provided by Myles meant a great deal to the individuals and families we serve. Myles' passion and desire to do for others is an act we want to recreate over and over again by creating a culture of giving and communities of resiliency,” wrote Program Manager for Foster Care and Independent Living Services of Families First Troya Jackson in an email to the AJC.