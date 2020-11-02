Boston-based children’s charity adding Atlanta location

Christopher’s Haven, a Boston-based nonprofit recently announced its expansion and the development of a second location in Atlanta, according to a press release.
Founded in 2001, Christopher’s Haven has a mission to operate a supportive community consisting of fully-furnished temporary apartments and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer at nearby hospitals. Their ‘Haven’ is more than a place to stay, it’s a support system to help with things large and small, and a community where families can be together, share a laugh, be comforted and comfort others.
Atlanta’s state-of-the-art Proton Beam Center – the Emory Proton Therapy Center – made it a natural fit for Christopher’s Haven to consider Atlanta as the home for its second location. The center in Atlanta is the newest, most advanced and among the largest Proton Beam centers in the country.
Since opening in December 2019, more than 45% of pediatric cases have come to the center from outside the Greater Atlanta region and beyond. Also, Emory University Eggleston Hospital ranks eighth in the U.S. for pediatric cancer treatment by the U.S. News and World Report for 2019-2020 and provides specialists in several pediatric categories including radiation oncology, oncology, surgery, neurosurgery, neuroradiology, neurology and nursing.
Currently in Phase II of development, Christopher’s Haven has established key relationships with Atlanta’s pediatric cancer treatment center, the location of suitable housing, and the creation of a local Board of Directors while cultivating relationships with key founding donors. Christopher’s Haven has anticipated completion of Phase II by the end of the first quarter of 2021, marked by the opening of the first three rooms of the CH Atlanta facility. Christopher’s Haven aims to have the Atlanta location running at full capacity by late-spring 2021.
Christopher’s Haven is strengthened by the involvement of Rodney Bullard, Executive Director of Chick-Fil-A Foundation and Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility as well as Rawson Haverty, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Haverty’s Furniture.
Information: christophershaven.org.