Boston-based children’s charity adding Atlanta location

Founded in 2001, Christopher’s Haven has a mission to operate a supportive community consisting of fully-furnished temporary apartments and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer at nearby hospitals. Their ‘Haven’ is more than a place to stay, it’s a support system to help with things large and small, and a community where families can be together, share a laugh, be comforted and comfort others.

Atlanta’s state-of-the-art Proton Beam Center – the Emory Proton Therapy Center – made it a natural fit for Christopher’s Haven to consider Atlanta as the home for its second location. The center in Atlanta is the newest, most advanced and among the largest Proton Beam centers in the country.