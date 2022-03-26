Bones and microscopes offers an introduction into the world of science

“We are going to hit the science and tech at the very least through the microscopes. Many of the items are interesting to look at anyway, but with the microscope you get more up close and personal and see all the little details,” she said.

Young said she will have a fun mystery bones craft that the participants can put together and take home.

X-rays of a hand, a skull, chest area and legs will be displayed on the light table. Various items from the bone kit will be laid out on a separate station.

“There will be some quizzes and questions, like how many bones are in this animal’s body. So it would be counting or something similar relating to math,” Young said.

All ages are welcome, but when asked about a range, she recommended kindergarten through elementary.

Held in person, free and no registration is required. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is during spring break week for Cherokee County Schools. It’s a great time to do something outside of the house,” she added.

This is also the week of National Library Week. There is always something fun to do here whether it’s checking out a book of interest, participate in our story time hour or crafting,” Young added.

Address: 2740 East Cherokee Drive (770-345-7565).

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com