Bones and microscopes offers an introduction into the world of science

Q: I’ll have my grandkids for spring break and would like to know about the Bones & Microscopes hour at Hickory Flat Library. Will you tell me about this?
A: You are inquiring about one of the many kid activities hosted by the Hickory Flat Public Library in Canton. This event is entitled Bones and Microscopes: Kids STEAM Exploration Hour and is scheduled 3:30-4:40 p.m. on April 5.
Youth Services Specialist Leslie Young thought that adding a bones kit to their collection would be a good fit to offer this STEAM program with microscopes.
In no particular order, kids will have an hour to explore a variety of bones, insects, fossils, rocks and x-rays as they rotate around six stations.
A great way to introduce young minds to paleontology, gems, ecosystem and the skeletal system.
“We are going to hit the science and tech at the very least through the microscopes. Many of the items are interesting to look at anyway, but with the microscope you get more up close and personal and see all the little details,” she said.
Young said she will have a fun mystery bones craft that the participants can put together and take home.
X-rays of a hand, a skull, chest area and legs will be displayed on the light table. Various items from the bone kit will be laid out on a separate station.
“There will be some quizzes and questions, like how many bones are in this animal’s body. So it would be counting or something similar relating to math,” Young said.
All ages are welcome, but when asked about a range, she recommended kindergarten through elementary.
Held in person, free and no registration is required. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
“This is during spring break week for Cherokee County Schools. It’s a great time to do something outside of the house,” she added.
This is also the week of National Library Week. There is always something fun to do here whether it’s checking out a book of interest, participate in our story time hour or crafting,” Young added.
Address: 2740 East Cherokee Drive (770-345-7565).
