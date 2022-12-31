ajc logo
X

Bigshots Billiards needs cleaning

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Bigshots Billiards Bar & Grill in Woodstock failed a recent follow-up inspection due to unclean facilities.

The inspector said the kitchen and bar areas were cluttered and “extremely” dirty, and they needed a deep cleaning. In addition, the equipment had a heavy build-up of grease and debris.

Substantial amounts of black mold were in the interior of the bulk ice machine, and mildew build-up was inside the soda gun at the bar.

Bigshots Billiards, 101 Emma Lane, scored 62/U, down from 73/C.

A container of sour cream, which expired in February 2022, was in the reach-in cooler. Other foods in the coolers were not date-marked for disposal.

Among other violations, three heads of unwrapped lettuce were on top of foods in the reach-in cooler and at risk of contamination. And tater tots were at an unsafe temperature in the microwave.

Soap and paper towels were missing from both kitchen hand sinks, and there were no test strips to measure sanitizer concentration for cleaning.

Bigshots Billiards Bar & Grill will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows
16h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
15h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
15h ago

Credit: Pier Paolo Cito

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
17m ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Fayette County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death
6m ago
'Trailblazer': Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon
6h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top