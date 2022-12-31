Bigshots Billiards needs cleaning

Bigshots Billiards Bar & Grill in Woodstock failed a recent follow-up inspection due to unclean facilities.
The inspector said the kitchen and bar areas were cluttered and “extremely” dirty, and they needed a deep cleaning. In addition, the equipment had a heavy build-up of grease and debris.
Substantial amounts of black mold were in the interior of the bulk ice machine, and mildew build-up was inside the soda gun at the bar.
Bigshots Billiards, 101 Emma Lane, scored 62/U, down from 73/C.
A container of sour cream, which expired in February 2022, was in the reach-in cooler. Other foods in the coolers were not date-marked for disposal.
Among other violations, three heads of unwrapped lettuce were on top of foods in the reach-in cooler and at risk of contamination. And tater tots were at an unsafe temperature in the microwave.
Soap and paper towels were missing from both kitchen hand sinks, and there were no test strips to measure sanitizer concentration for cleaning.
Bigshots Billiards Bar & Grill will be re-inspected.
