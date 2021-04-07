Banded Together encourages vaccination and provides scholarships

The coronavirus pandemic has taken an enormous toll on our community and on most of us as individuals. With the vaccine more readily available, things seem to be improving, but many groups are still finding ways to help folks who are struggling. Banded Together, a nonprofit organization, founded by the law firm of Harris Lowry Manton LLP , is working to decrease COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and create a scholarship fund for students who have lost guardians to COVID-19.
“Since Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s inception, the firm has been committed to giving back to the community and making a positive impact across Georgia, complementing the work the attorneys do to advocate on behalf of catastrophically injured clients in the courtroom”, said Jeff Harris, a founding partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP.
In order to decrease COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, Banded Together is distributing lime green bracelets that say “Proud to be vaccinated – banded together” to vaccination sites across Georgia
“We know that there are people who are choosing not to be vaccinated for various reasons. The Banded Together wristbands are designed to make it easy to share your vaccination status with others,” said Harris. “Seeing our friends, family and people we trust wearing these lime green Banded Together bracelets will help persuade people to get the COVID vaccination. We truly are Banded Together throughout the pandemic and need to get as many people in metro Atlanta vaccinated as possible.”
Banded Together is also focusing on developing a scholarship fund for students in Atlanta and across Georgia who have lost a parent or a guardian due to COVID-19.
“I recently read that more than 40,000 children across the country have lost a parent to the coronavirus,” said Harris. “That’s tragic, and these kids are going to need some extra help from the community. It’s truly an honor for our firm to help make a positive impact on these children’s lives.”
Who’s helping?
Banded Together
Services: Banded Together is focused on reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and providing scholarships to students in Georgia who have lost a parent or guardian due to COVID-19.
Where supplies have gone: Banded Together has already provided 10,000 Banded Together wristbands with the “proud to be vaccinated” slogan to the Fulton County Department of Health in Atlanta and the Coastal Health District of Georgia in Savannah.
How to help: Banded Together is currently seeking donations and corporate sponsors, which have the option to have wristbands sent to them to distribute throughout their community or to contribute their wristbands to health departments that have already partnered with Banded Together Georgia.
Where to donate: Visit www.banded-together.org
How to get help: Banded Together will post a scholarship application/nomination form online once it has raised enough money to start awarding scholarships.
