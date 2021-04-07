Banded Together encourages vaccination and provides scholarships

“I recently read that more than 40,000 children across the country have lost a parent to the coronavirus,” said Harris. “That’s tragic, and these kids are going to need some extra help from the community. It’s truly an honor for our firm to help make a positive impact on these children’s lives.”

Who’s helping?

Banded Together

Services: Banded Together is focused on reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and providing scholarships to students in Georgia who have lost a parent or guardian due to COVID-19.

Where supplies have gone: Banded Together has already provided 10,000 Banded Together wristbands with the “proud to be vaccinated” slogan to the Fulton County Department of Health in Atlanta and the Coastal Health District of Georgia in Savannah.

How to help: Banded Together is currently seeking donations and corporate sponsors, which have the option to have wristbands sent to them to distribute throughout their community or to contribute their wristbands to health departments that have already partnered with Banded Together Georgia.

Where to donate: Visit www.banded-together.org

How to get help: Banded Together will post a scholarship application/nomination form online once it has raised enough money to start awarding scholarships.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.