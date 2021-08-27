Atlanta Women’s Chorus presents new live performance

Originally slated for the AWC’s 2019-20 season, the group made the difficult decision to wait until a live performance was possible to present Phoenix Rising. “We felt it was essential to be able to experience this show as a community,” Atlanta Women’s Chorus artistic director, Melissa Arasi, explains. “The journey of creating Phoenix Rising was so impactful for us, and we wanted to make sure our audience could experience that full impact. We feel incredibly grateful to our community and patrons who have supported us through this difficult year and made it possible for us to move forward.”

Through this show, the AWC hopes to shed light on the continued struggle for equality in Atlanta and celebrate its rich diversity.