Atlanta Women’s Chorus presents new live performance

The Atlanta Women’s Chorus makes a return to live performances on Sept. 30, with “Phoenix Rising,” a unique show that traverses Atlanta’s past from the early settlers all the way up to Outkast, according to a press release.
Originally slated for the AWC’s 2019-20 season, the group made the difficult decision to wait until a live performance was possible to present Phoenix Rising. “We felt it was essential to be able to experience this show as a community,” Atlanta Women’s Chorus artistic director, Melissa Arasi, explains. “The journey of creating Phoenix Rising was so impactful for us, and we wanted to make sure our audience could experience that full impact. We feel incredibly grateful to our community and patrons who have supported us through this difficult year and made it possible for us to move forward.”
Through this show, the AWC hopes to shed light on the continued struggle for equality in Atlanta and celebrate its rich diversity.
This desire to represent the honest, unfiltered truth of Atlanta’s history is infused throughout Phoenix Rising. Written and produced by diverse representatives from the chorus, the show “uses music as a means of connecting to the sometimes painful, sometimes triumphant experiences of Atlanta’s past,” Dr. Arasi shares.
“Phoenix Rising” promises to be more than a simple concert. Just like its namesake, this show has risen from the ashes of the frustration and heartbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to breathe new life into the story of Atlanta and its people. Featuring music from the Sacred Harp repertoire, songs of the Underground Railroad, Civil Rights anthems, and modern pop and hip hop, this show will certainly be an experience you won’t want to miss.
“Phoenix Rising” will be performed live and outdoors at the Mable House Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit http://www.voicesofnote.org/phoenix or call 404-320-1205.